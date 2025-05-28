Here’s what’s inside el Don’s 2025 spring issue

Download the May 2025 Vol. 101 No. 2 issue.

Letter from the staff

We’re stoked that you’re reading our print edition. This one is special because it’s the last time el Don will look like this.

What started in 1924 as an insert in the Santa Ana High School newspaper has taken on many forms since — from text-only broadsheets to newsletters, and from podcasts to social media.

We’re always evolving to meet the needs of our audiences and delivering the news in ways that work for them. Our latest innovation? Transforming this publication into something more magazine-like that is comfortable to hold. The new version of print will be anchored by the same trustworthy reporting that you’ve come to expect from us but will allow our staff a different format to flex their writing and design skills.

There are people out there who say print is dead, but people will always value the feel of something beautifully crafted. This has been especially true since the pandemic force us online: many people have been trying to get away from screens and slow down because everything became so fast-paced.

No, el Don isn’t dying. You can still find us online and on Instagram. We’re simply anticipating changes in the media landscape, and we’re ready to deliver an updated version of our print product.

This current issue features exceptional campus and district news coverage, sassy opinion pieces and a special section dedicated to food in Santa Ana. So kick back and read this banger issue that we stayed stupid late working on.

Check out each story included in our issue below:

News

Lifestyle

Sports

Views

