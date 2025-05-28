Here’s what’s inside el Don’s 2025 spring issue

Download the May 2025 Vol. 101 No. 2 issue.
Letter from the staff
We’re stoked that you’re reading our print edition. This one is special because it’s the last time el Don will look like this.
What started in 1924 as an insert in the Santa Ana High School newspaper has taken on many forms since — from text-only broadsheets to newsletters, and from podcasts to social media.
We’re always evolving to meet the needs of our audiences and delivering the news in ways that work for them. Our latest innovation? Transforming this publication into something more magazine-like that is comfortable to hold. The new version of print will be anchored by the same trustworthy reporting that you’ve come to expect from us but will allow our staff a different format to flex their writing and design skills.
There are people out there who say print is dead, but people will always value the feel of something beautifully crafted. This has been especially true since the pandemic force us online: many people have been trying to get away from screens and slow down because everything became so fast-paced.
No, el Don isn’t dying. You can still find us online and on Instagram. We’re simply anticipating changes in the media landscape, and we’re ready to deliver an updated version of our print product.
This current issue features exceptional campus and district news coverage, sassy opinion pieces and a special section dedicated to food in Santa Ana. So kick back and read this banger issue that we stayed stupid late working on.
Check out each story included in our issue below:
News
- District seeks legal opinion on audit findings of financial misconduct
- Recommendation for tenure-track psychologist renewed
- Getting to know: Beck Miller, SAC PRIDE!’s first coordinator
- 5 things the district’s audit found about a multi-million dollar rebate account
- Classes will be moved following the T Building’s evacuation and Students adapt to relocation of classes following T Building closure
Lifestyle
- Playa Baby: the “VIP” fish taco experience
- Cordova Creations serves coffee with a side of cultural connection
- Ryan Coogler just broke Hollywood’s studio system. It’s about time
- The hunt for the best banana matcha latte in OC
- Heritage BBQ’s Brenda Castillo is the backbone of its expanding empire
- The Nobödy’s are bringing back Santa Ana’s music culture one intersection at a time
Sports
- 11th straight win for Dons as they walk-off the Eagles and Offense struggles as Dons drop playoff series to Olympians
- Dons basketball dominates doubleheader as season closes
- Heartbreak as Dons bounced from first round of basketball playoffs
- Dietsch at the dish: Veteran catchers’ story of perseverance
Views
- Neglected Facilities
- Best Bus Friend Forever (BBFF)
- I’m glad club culture died
- Use your brain not AI
- Say Boo to Labubus
Read the issue or download below:
