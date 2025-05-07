Cordova Creations serves coffee with a side of cultural connection

Cordova Creations began in 2021 in Santa Ana as a creative way for the Cordova family to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as a small business project making hot cocoa and latte bombs has since evolved into a mobile coffee and pastry business focused on family, culture and community.

The idea came from Claudia Cordova and her daughter Angelina. They approached Clarissa, the business-oriented member of the family and asked if she wanted to make hot cocoa bombs. Soon after, Clarissa thought of how to sell their product.

“We were trying to find things to do together,” said Clarissa, who had just begun her master’s program at Chapman University. “I also thought, ‘This could get me a couple of bucks for my textbooks.’”

The first pop-up they did was in a local night market in Santa Ana. They immediately received good feedback from the organization and were quickly asked to come back. However, the Cordovas were faced with their first issue. The hot cocoa bombs started to melt as summer approached. This didn’t stop their customers from loving and buying them despite their possible half-melted state. “Then one day, there was a customer who said, ‘Why don’t you sell the coffee? Like ready to go,’” Clarissa said. “Within that week, we launched it”.

Each family member has a unique role in the business. Claudia prepares traditional house-made drinks with horchata and mazapán flavors. Angelina is responsible for developing drink flavors and creating the matcha menu. Emmanuel Cordova, Clarissa’s brother, handles setup and recently learned how to drive with the trailer attached. Clarissa deals with the business side and helps operate the family as a business.

Working with family can be rewarding and fun, but it also comes with challenges. The Cordovas have learned to manage this by setting boundaries. “Before talking, we’ll ask, ‘Which hat are you wearing? Are you wearing the coworker hat or the sister hat?’” Clarissa said. “It helps us understand how to support each other.”

Cordova Creations are loud and proud of their cultural roots. Their branding is covered with nostalgic Spanish sayings, such as “Don’t be self conchas” and “Mija, ponte tus pilas,” that bring customers back to their childhood.

A favorite coffee choice which is a cocoa puff cold brew. Photo by Alexis Vega / el Don.

“I really wanted to prioritize nostalgia,” Clarissa said. One customer, Paulina Ruiz, noted after reading a sticker, “How funny, my mom used to tell me that!”

The business frequently attends community events in downtown Santa Ana and beyond. Clarissa recognizes these interactions are central to their success. “Making good coffee isn’t enough,” she said. “What made our business successful was the community interaction.”

Cordova Creations has built a strong following and online presence, surpassing more than 23,000 followers on Instagram. They post weekly updates about where their trailer will be and continue to build a brand rooted in family connection and heritage.

“The reason for our success is that we remain consistent by trying to create more value within our product and the experience”.