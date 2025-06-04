In Photos: final days of print production

After facing many editorial challenges, el Don editorial staff published their Spring 2025 student newspaper magazine this semester. The photographs presented document el Don editorial staff producing their newspaper issue.
After almost 60 years in the same newsroom, el Don’s current era comes to an end. This is the last semester of el Don occupying the newsroom in the C-building.
The process of producing newspapers has evolved, but the feelings have stayed the same.
Over the course of the semester staff and editors worked on the newsmagazine with sections separated into news, sports, lifestyle and views.
During the final two weeks of the newspaper magazine, many of the editors were inspecting their work and making final edits. The images in this photo essay portray the final editing days before the deadline.
Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning, the eighth film of the franchise, is finally out. Final Reckoning ties the whole franchise together and concludes the story of Ethan Hunt. As a passionate Mission:
Ryan Coogler has crushed the box office with his latest film, Sinners. The talented writer-director set off a cultural touchstone with the Prohibition-era flick, just like he did with 2018’s Black Panther.