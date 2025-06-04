Dark
Today: June 6, 2025
June 4, 2025
1 min read

In Photos: final days of print production

Editorial staff team inspect for final errors before submission. Photos by Alexis Vega / el Don
by

After facing many editorial challenges, el Don editorial staff published their Spring 2025 student newspaper magazine this semester. The photographs presented document el Don editorial staff producing their newspaper issue. 

After almost 60 years in the same newsroom, el Don’s current era comes to an end. This is the last semester of el Don occupying the newsroom in the C-building. 

The process of producing newspapers has evolved, but the feelings have stayed the same. 

Over the course of the semester staff and editors worked on the newsmagazine with sections separated into news, sports, lifestyle and views.  

During the final two weeks of the newspaper magazine, many of the editors were inspecting their work and making final edits. The images in this photo essay portray the final editing days before the deadline.

News Editor Geovanni Esparza is assisting Life style editor Kaitlyn Han on her life style page in the el Don newsroom. Photo by Alexis Vega / el Don
News editor Geovanni Esparza suggesting a solution to a problem to Managing editor Ash Mojica in the el Don newsroom on May 12, 2025. Photo by Alexis Vega / el Don
el Don editors review for editorial errors before finalizing their drafts on May 14, 2025 . Photo by Alexis Vega / el Don
Lifestyle Editor Kaitlyn Han and Staff Reporter Arianna Chavarria are examining an illustration made by art student Alejandro Jaimes. Photo by Alexis Vega / el Don
Life Style Editor Kaitlyn Han (right) setting up art student Tammy La’s (left) illustration that is featured in the article titled, “Use Your Brian not AI” in room C-208. Photo by Alexis Vega / el Don
News Editor Geovanni Esparza takes a picture of art student Haley Powers’ illustration that is featured on the R.I.P the club article in room C-208 on May 12. Photo by Alexis Vega / el Don
el Don editors place their drafts to the news room wall. Photo by Alexis Vega / el Don
Sports Editor Brandon Rowley identifying editorial mistakes in News Editor Geovanni Esparza’s and Staff Reporter Maxwell Reed’s article “Time out for T-Building”. Photo by Alexis Vega / el Don
News editor Geovanni Esparza finds a mistake right before finalizing his drafts on deadline. Photo by Alexis Vega / el Don
Editorial team celebrating after sending their finalize version of the issue to the printer on May 15. Photo by Alexis Vega / el Don
News Editor Geovanni Esparza doing his celebration tradition by sliding across the edited drafts. Photo by Alexis Vega / el Don
Alexis Vega
