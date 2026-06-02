The resistance economy of the Beaumont Outdoor Market

If you drive 90 minutes east towards Palm Springs on any given Sunday, you’ll find the Beaumont Outdoor Market. Since the late 1980’s, these merchants have functioned as a thriving desert micro-economy, sandwiched between a Walmart Supercenter and common suburbia. Now, amidst increasingly dire economic conditions, this market functions as an unintentional form of economic resistance against an increasingly oppressive system.
On the surface, this commercial bazaar seems to function as any other. Money is exchanged, goods are procured, and there’s even a small seating area where kids are selling fresh watermelon juice and lemonade. But underneath that unassuming exterior is a thriving internal economy managed by everyone from military veterans and migrant farmers, to questionable jewelers and antique dealers. Seemingly, everything starts at under twenty dollars, and if a merchant is low on change, they simply go across the way and work out a deal with another seller. Entry fees cap out at $1.00.
This is a place that isn’t concerned with the high costs of the outside world. This community has thrived for decades on its own dollar and a bit of neighborly behavior. With a large portion of their purveyors carrying uncertain legal status, concerns outside the fence about immigration raids are alive and well. Inside the Beaumont Outdoor Market, however, the resistance economy thrives.