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Today: June 3, 2026
June 2, 2026
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1 min read

The strange but beautiful stops of the road

The fading sign still reads "Chinese Fast Food”. Once a roadside restaurant, it has become a canvas with color and creativity. Photo by Samantha Chavez / el Don
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Between a BTS concert in Las Vegas and the long drive home with my cousins, we found a different kind of magic, this one lurking off the shoulder of Route 15. These photos capture the weird, wonderful stops that turned a routine trip into a genuine roadside quest. The alien-eyed attraction of Alien Fresh (don’t leave without the beef jerky), the dreamy boulders of Seven Magic Mountains, and the unexpected charm of Liberty Sculpture Park (check out the trinket box before you go in). The concert was electric, but the desert scenery and its oddities were a show of their own. This is a story about what happens when you stop rushing toward the main event and start paying attention to the strange, beautiful margins of the road.

During our drive home, we embraced spontaneity, which led us to a vibrant display in the desert; the Seven Magic Mountains on the way out of Nevada. Photo by Samantha Chavez / el Don
The concert may have ended, but the memories remain. My cousin’s hoodie reminds me of the BTS concerts, our road trip and the moments we shared. The best souvenirs are the stories behind them. Photo by Samantha Chavez / el Don
Bright colored statues were stark against the endless desert sky. What looked like a quick roadside stop became one of the most memorable moments of our road trip. Sometimes the places you never planned to visit leave the biggest impression. Photo by Samantha Chavez / el Don
Seven Magic Mountains wasn’t the only attraction drawing a crowd. This ice cream truck took the opportunity to get more customers by offering cold treats in the Nevada desert. Photo by Samantha Chavez / el Don
Just off the highway, where the desert meets a bizarre and giant UFO, green aliens and some surprisingly good beef jerky can be found. Photo by Samantha Chavez / el Don
An abandoned Chinese restaurant covered in what people call graffiti, but I call art. Photo by Samantha Chavez / el Don
Alien Fresh features a giant alien holding a flying saucer above it that welcoming travelers with jerky flavors suspiciously good for a random roadside stop. Photo by Samantha Chavez / el Don
When visiting Alien Fresh in the Nevada desert, this car’s customized “ALIEN” license plate adds a quirky touch to the roadside attraction. Photo by Samantha Chavez / el Don
This road trip reminded me that beauty often lies outside the car window, in unique landscapes and roadside attractions, not just your final destination. Photo by Samantha Chavez / el Don

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