Between a BTS concert in Las Vegas and the long drive home with my cousins, we found a different kind of magic, this one lurking off the shoulder of Route 15. These photos capture the weird, wonderful stops that turned a routine trip into a genuine roadside quest. The alien-eyed attraction of Alien Fresh (don’t leave without the beef jerky), the dreamy boulders of Seven Magic Mountains, and the unexpected charm of Liberty Sculpture Park (check out the trinket box before you go in). The concert was electric, but the desert scenery and its oddities were a show of their own. This is a story about what happens when you stop rushing toward the main event and start paying attention to the strange, beautiful margins of the road.
The strange but beautiful stops of the road
Between a BTS concert in Las Vegas and the long drive home with my cousins, we found a different kind of magic, this one lurking off the shoulder of Route 15. These photos capture the weird, wonderful stops that turned a routine trip into a genuine roadside quest. The alien-eyed attraction of Alien Fresh (don’t leave without the beef jerky), the dreamy boulders of Seven Magic Mountains, and the unexpected charm of Liberty Sculpture Park (check out the trinket box before you go in). The concert was electric, but the desert scenery and its oddities were a show of their own. This is a story about what happens when you stop rushing toward the main event and start paying attention to the strange, beautiful margins of the road.