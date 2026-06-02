One of the first projects I made when I started my career in photography at Santa Ana College in 2022, focused on the gentrification that is happening in Santa Ana. One of the areas that is still under construction, the Warner Avenue Improvement project, which started in 2016, led my family to sell our home to pave the way. This series follows the OC Streetcar project and the construction that affected downtown Santa Ana and 4th Street, also known as “La Quatro.” These photographs illustrate the aftermath of those renovations, capturing both the changes that have been implemented and those that are still ongoing; a comprehensive visual narrative of Santa Ana’s evolving landscape and community dynamics.
Sights of a changing Santa Ana
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