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Today: June 3, 2026
June 2, 2026
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1 min read

Sights of a changing Santa Ana

Streetcar station
As the OC Streetcar project continues, the streetcar stations continue to be under construction. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don
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One of the first projects I made when I started my career in photography at Santa Ana College in 2022, focused on the gentrification that is happening in Santa Ana. One of the areas that is still under construction, the Warner Avenue Improvement project, which started in 2016, led my family to sell our home to pave the way. This series follows the OC Streetcar project and the construction that affected downtown Santa Ana and 4th Street, also known as “La Quatro.” These photographs illustrate the aftermath of those renovations, capturing both the changes that have been implemented and those that are still ongoing; a comprehensive visual narrative of Santa Ana’s evolving landscape and community dynamics.

Historic South Main Business District
The Historic South Main Business District was part of the South Main Street Corridor Improvements Project. The renovation started in 2021 and concluded in 2022; other parts of this project are still ongoing. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don
The Overhead Catenary System (OCS) stretch for approximately 4.15 mile through Downtown Santa Ana connecting to Harbor Blvd in Garden Grove. Photograph by Giovanni Castro / el Don
As the OC streetcar project continues, the Streetcar station continues to be under construction. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don


OC streetcar project
The OC streetcar project was expected to conclude in May of 2026 and was pushed back to March of 2027 for completion. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don
Taco Los Cholos
Taco Los Cholos is one of the newer restaurants that has opened its doors to the residents of Santa Ana as the OC streetcar continues to push renovation on “La Quatro.” Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don
New renovation to Downtown
The OC streetcar project brought new renovation to Downtown Santa Ana, resulting in an increase in foot traffic. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don
4th Street, also known as “La Quatro,” is home to vendors that have endured through COVID-19 and construction projects as they continue to push onward. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don
Franch Street Skate spot
The Franch Street Skate spot, located next to the main parking structure at Downtown Santa Ana, was one of the last spots to be completed right before COVID-19. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don

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