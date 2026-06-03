In Photos: Gas Crisis (Here we go again)

In the early 1970s, and again in 1979, gasoline shortages triggered by conflicts in oil producing regions resulted in gas rationing and long lines locally. My brother and I were in our teens and recall waiting in lines stretching down the block for our turn to get the maximum 10 gallons of fuel. The United States relied heavily on oil imports at the time with saw dramatic price increases. Gas prices at the pump had annual increases of 9.9 percent (1973), 35.3 percent (1974), 35.3 percent (1979), and 38.9 percent (1980).

The current crisis began after the United States and Israel launched unprovoked airstrikes on Iran this past February. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes. On March 4, Iranian forces closed the Strait of Hormuz to oil tanker traffic, impacting about 20% of the global oil supply and market price.

The cost of crude oil directly impacts what we pay for gasoline at the pump, accounting for roughly half the price. “If the price of oil goes up by 10 percent, you would expect gas to go up by 5 percent,“ said Michael Levine, economics professor at SAC. Levine also explained why we haven’t had a gas shortage. “The U.S. did not produce nearly as much oil back then [1970s] as we do now.” We also have strategic petroleum reserves that we are “tapping” into.

Data from AAA shows the price of regular gasoline in Orange County increasing 38% from $4.33/gallon at the start of the spring semester to $5.98 on June 1.

It’s mid-afternoon on a Thursday as I pull into the neighborhood Shell station at Bristol St. and Memory Ln. A white sedan pulls away from the pumps leaving the station barren. Manager Bob Lakajmi says gas volumes have been down. “Busiest days of the week are Friday and Saturday and gasoline sales have been off by, on average, 700 gallons a day.” The station has experienced a drop of 15-18 percent of prior daily volume activity that ranged from 3,800 to 4,600 gallons.

Not all Santa Ana locals are directly impacted by rising gas prices. Students waiting for the southbound route 60 bus at the corner of Bristol and 17th Street are more concerned with how gas prices affect their parents and family traveling to and from work. Others rely on electric bikes and scooters to travel to and from school and their jobs.

“We decided… as a national priority to become energy independent, and so we became the largest producer of oil in the world,” said U.S. Rep. Lou Correa (CA-46) referencing the oil crisis of the 1970s. “I’ve been a strong advocate of keeping oil production going in California. I believe in a balanced energy policy.” With regards to action Congress can take Correa said, “Most Democrats and an ever growing number of Republicans are very much in favor of stopping this war.”

Despite the illusion of a ceasefire, the strait remains closed as oil shortages grow around the world and continue to worsen prices at the pump locally. As this self-inflicted crisis by the Trump administration continues, is it possible that we reach the point of gas rationing not seen since the 1970s?

Data source: Gasbuddy.com

Graphic by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

“If you look at this crisis we’re seeing related to the Strait of Hormuz, oil went from hovering around $60 a barrel to over $100 at its peak”, said Levine. “And if you have a 100 percent increase in the price of oil, you would expect a 50 percent increase in the price of gasoline, which is pretty much what we’ve seen.” Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

Gasoline and diesel prices are significantly higher in California due to state excise taxes combined with higher state and local sales taxes. On May 31, the average price of regular gas in Orange County was $5.958 per gallon, 40 percent higher than the national average. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

Fuel prices vary by station and change frequently. Station and fuel grade examples from left, Shell on May 22, Chevron on May 20 and Costco May 31. Photos and illustration by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

A motorist fills up at D & L Gas, a lower priced independent station on the corner of Broadway and 17th Street in Santa Ana May 26, 2026. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

Tanker truck pumps fuel into underground storage tanks at the Shell station on the corner of Bristol Street and Memory Lane May 22. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

SAC students take advantage of Orange County Transportation Authority’s free pass program for community college students. Buses run on renewable compressed natural gas rather than gasoline or diesel. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

SAC student Mahomi Rivera goes everywhere on his e-bike “baby.” Like many Gen Zers, he’s in no hurry to get a driver’s license but doesn’t rule it out someday. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don E-scooters are a popular alternative transportation choice among students. Joshua Gomez rides to campus from nearby Washington Square. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

U.S. Rep. Lou Correa at the OC Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy on May 29 where he presented a federal check to Santa Ana College administrators for the college’s criminal justice academies. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don