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Today: June 3, 2026
June 3, 2026
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1 min read

The beauty of Santa Barbara

The view you get of the ocean from Ellwood Mesa Open Space and Sperling Preserve is truly stunning. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
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I transferred to the University of California Santa Barbara in 2017 and graduated three years later during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over that period I learned more about myself outside the classroom than I did within lecture halls. The weather and countryside were too enticing day after day to not venture into and explore. 

There is nothing better than hiking 10 or 20 miles in a day. A day outside with your camera is time well spent. 

The sound of the tide crashing across the shore, views of sandstone mountain peaks contrasted with California oak trees, and chaparral shrubs under a blue sunny sky reminded me that each time I left my apartment for the wilderness of California, I was headed back home. Back to inner peace.

Santa Barbara is a south facing coast that offers a unique perspective to hikers as the sun never sets over the ocean from April-September. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
A view of Rattlesnake Canyon trail. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
One of the many plants you’ll see on Rattlesnake Canyon trail. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
California oak on a hillside in Rattlesnake Caynon, Santa Barbara. A popular trail location in the canyon is known for its creek crossing, oak forests and a steep 1,500 foot climb offering expansive views of the Pacific Ocean. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
Eucalyptus forest at Ellwood Mesa trail in Goleta California. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
This Monterey Cyprus tree, pictured during sunset at Carpinteria State Beach, is one of many in the area. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
Sunrise over the Santa Ynez Mountains, which ranges 1-15 miles away from the coast. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
Monterey Cyprus trees can be found all across the Santa Barbara Coast. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
Santa Barbara front country offers a unique blend of oak woodland, rugged high country rising close to 5,000 feet in elevation, and tranquil streams. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
Vegetation on the Central Coast often hints at the stark contrast of the landscape; fertile, lush valleys and arid, sun-soaked golden brown hillsides are common across the region. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
The Ellwood Mesa trail offers hikers steep cliffs dropping to the ocean and sweeping views of the often foggy countryside. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don

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