The beauty of Santa Barbara

I transferred to the University of California Santa Barbara in 2017 and graduated three years later during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Over that period I learned more about myself outside the classroom than I did within lecture halls. The weather and countryside were too enticing day after day to not venture into and explore.
There is nothing better than hiking 10 or 20 miles in a day. A day outside with your camera is time well spent.
The sound of the tide crashing across the shore, views of sandstone mountain peaks contrasted with California oak trees, and chaparral shrubs under a blue sunny sky reminded me that each time I left my apartment for the wilderness of California, I was headed back home. Back to inner peace.
If you drive 90 minutes east towards Palm Springs on any given Sunday, you’ll find the Beaumont Outdoor Market. Since the late 1980’s, these merchants have functioned as a thriving desert micro-economy,