SAC student thoughts post election

Donald Trump won the 2024 election and will be our 47th president. After asking over 35 SAC students how they felt about the election results, some responded that they were upset, some indifferent, and others are trying their best to move forward.

Here’s what some of them had to say on key issues of the election.

Abortion and Women’s Rights

Americo Machado, a sophomore nursing student, chose to use this election to consider and recognize his privilege as a man in the U.S. and what that means. He stated that he felt for women and the loss of their bodily autonomy and was frustrated that protection and safety for women’s reproductive rights were in danger in light of this new administration.

He described Trump as a “convicted felon, racist, and someone who uses derogatory language toward women, people of color, and immigrants,” and was worried about how such a man could govern the country.

“I personally think that Kamala would’ve been a lot better representation of America’s progression towards women’s equality,” stated Machado.

As a nursing student, Virginia Londono said she was insecure about her political knowledge and wasn’t too informed. “I hope that the good he says he will do, he does. However, especially in our social climate, I think that there are a lot of things that are going to change in terms of reproductive health, and as a person in healthcare, I don’t want people to be misinformed,” said Londono.

California

Some students were more opinionated and upset at the initial election results but have chosen to continue to educate themselves and learn from this experience. As a California resident, these students seemed to have an overall consensus that we are more protected in comparison to other states especially when it comes to issues like abortion.

“Yeah, I voted, but we live in California, you know? I feel like everything is already set in stone. We don’t need to worry too much,” said one student.

Jasmine Perez, a freshman who was disappointed with the results of the election stated, “It’s already done. What can we do?”

Immigration and Undocumented Families

Many students who were immigrants or have immigrant parents were worried about the state of their citizenship and what could come about from Trump’s administration, such as deportations.

“My family is all immigrants, and we were very surprised that Trump even won. It makes me sad that he doesn’t show love or equality to everyone,” stated Emily, a second-year student.

Did Not Vote

Over 25 students stated that they did not vote. Many students either laughed or waved me off when asked their thoughts on the election.

“I didn’t vote, I wasn’t too aware or educated enough…I didn’t like either candidate,” one student said.

Most of the students who chose not to vote did not think their voice mattered, especially in general elections and they chose not to educate themselves before the election even if they had the opportunity to vote.

“I didn’t vote, but I should’ve,” one student said.