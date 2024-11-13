Ignoring the ballot box won’t fix what’s broken

To my fellow students who had the right to vote but chose not to: Why didn’t you?

I respect your right to sit out, but I still think it’s important to talk about it.

When choosing not to vote, you’re essentially surrendering your voice in a process that impacts the lives of millions, including your own. Many hardworking immigrants who pay taxes are not eligible to vote and can only dream of standing in those long poll lines that most of us dread. Not participating in our elections is equivalent to placing a piece of tape over your mouth, allowing others who may not share the same views or values as you to constrain you to their conflicting views.

Politics can be empowering at best and soul-shattering at worst; I get it. At times it the presidential election feels like a rigged game with corrupt candidates who pretend to be concerned about your well-being. The two-party system overall is deeply flawed.

But still, not choosing to vote will not solve anything. Your voice will still remain unheard.

In fact, the presidential election is just one shiny piece of a bigger puzzle. I fear that constituents need to see local elections as critical even though it impacts everything from education to healthcare. This especially matters in a city like Santa Ana.

Let’s graze over just a couple of local propositions that were on the ballot. For example, one of them being rent control.

Proposition 33 would have repealed a 1995 law banning rent controls. It would have allowed local governments to expand limits on rental rates for housing. Without it, the American Dream of owning a home is even further out of reach. How can anyone buy a home in Southern California if they can’t even make it through the month? Good luck California working class!

Another important prop deals with minimum wage, also known as “how we get paid at our entry-level jobs.” Unfortunately, Proposition 32 did not pass. It would have raised California’s minimum wage to $18 an hour effective in 2025 for employers of more than 25 people. In 2026, all employers would have had to cough up $18.

By not participating in this election, you turned down an opportunity to embrace a change for the better.

Others, like myself, feel deeply distrustful or discouraged of the current political climate, but I truly believe it’s vital to engage even when it’s confusing. Having a vote is one of the few instrumental devices we have as citizens to shape our future.

Choosing not to participate is despising your privilege. Thankfully, there will be another election, a chance for evolution in our political system, but do not withdraw. Apathy is not the answer. Casting a vote ensures your voice is a part of the conversation even when it feels like the odds are stacked against you.

Let your voice be heard.