All rookie Dons lose to seasoned Falcons 

Santa Ana played a strong game despite a 3-0 loss in under an hour against Cerritos College on Sept. 28.

Key players on the all-freshman squad include middle blocker Sara Brittin, outside hitter Lyric Birdsong, and opposite/outside Mia Kotani, who showed their hustle throughout all three games not backing down without a fight. The sets ended 25-14, 25-12, 25-19.

“We played pretty good, being a smaller team,” said Birdsong. “We are just getting super close and their energy helped uplift me throughout the game.”

Head Coach Myriah Kunipo-Aguirre has a clean slate and set the bar by recruiting her team players straight from high school. “This is the team that I recruited, my staff and I recruited all these girls personally so that means a lot to us.”

Kunipo-Aguirre said she is implementing a new culture to build the team from the ground up after going 6-17 last season.

“Major goal is that I’m teaching them along this journey. Teaching discipline, good effort, good attitude, and good communication,” said Kunipo-Aguirre. “Making sure they come out here as good teammates wanting to play together.”

Despite the loss, the women’s volleyball team’s spirits remain high as they continue to build their bond and strengthen the culture they are building.

Every player’s collegiate debut game. Photo by Kathy Rafferty

“The team energy really lifts me up,” said Brittin. “I was able to keep the energy on the court. It was a really great experience for the first game.”

Assistant Coach Cole Tran gave his thoughts on the tough loss. “I think the girls fought pretty well, A whole bunch to learn from that we can work on this week and going into the game on Friday which is great. Glad it happened now than in the playoffs.”

The Dons, hungry and eager for the season ahead, are preparing for their next home game on Sept. 16 against San Diego City College.