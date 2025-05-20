Dietsch at the dish: Veteran catchers’ story of perseverance

It’s a late May evening in 2024 and the Dons are in a nail-biting playoff game against the Mustangs. The Dons forced extra innings when they scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, which felt like an eternity ago, as the game is now in the bottom of the 13th inning.

Down 11-10 with the bases loaded and two outs, freshman catcher Conner Dietsch steps up to the plate with all the eyes on him.

Just last year, he was watching from the dugout as the Dons won the state championship while he was sidelined with a knee injury. He had seen success from afar, but it was now his time to shine.

“It was a very high-pressure situation,” said Dietsch. “It’s something you dreamed about since you were a little kid.”

With all the tension on the freshman’s shoulders, he steps up to the plate — and strikes out. The season was over in the blink of an eye, and it was time to go home.

“When you come that close and make it that far, it gives you that extra push,” said Dietsch. “That’s the main motivator for me.”

In the long offseason, Dietsch got to work. He hit the weight room regularly, worked on improving every facet of his game, and most importantly, helped young pitchers develop through his position as catcher. He became one of the top hitters on his team and began acting as a bridge between the coaching staff and players.

“I just wanted to come back and be a better leader, being the guy who’s a little bit older, especially this year when we’ve got a young team,” said Dietsch. “Coming back and trying to help this team get back to where we were last year is something I work towards.”

The veteran Don has a tall and lanky frame, unusual for the catcher position. Perhaps that’s why he shares a warmup routine with similarly tall Logan O’Hoppe, the catcher of his favorite team, the Angels.

Dietsch had been playing baseball since before he could remember, starting in T-Ball and Little League with his brothers. He learned a lot from his older brother Nick, and being able to watch and learn from him helped him immensely.

“He was real quiet when he first got here,” said Dons head coach Tom Nilles. “He’s become a lot more vocal with our group, knowing he’s the guy. I can’t tell you what it means to have a guy who’s been through it multiple times with you, which can help carry the load. You can’t replace that.”

Dietsch getting a College of the Canyons runner out at the plate. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

Now Dietsch speaks fast-paced, precise and confident, like a seasoned MLB veteran.

“We’ve been through the ups and the downs together. He’s someone you want on your side,” said Kian Sanchez, a teammate of Deitsch’s for the past three years.

But being a veteran for the team does have occasional downsides, including the nickname given to him by his younger teammates, “Gramps.”

“I guess I gotta own it, these guys have fun. Also, it doesn’t help that I have arthritis in my knees, but I know it’s all out of love,” said Dietsch.

With Gramps behind the plate, the Dons were on fire, going 25-12 this year, including a 13-game win streak. Eventually they earned a spot in the playoffs once again.

Deitch batted .350 this year, and tallied 77 hits and 55 RBIs in his career at SAC. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

With another shot at the championship, the team looked towards Deitsch to guide them to victory. It was what Dietsch had been waiting for two years to realize.

“We’ve been there before,” said Coach Nilles. “He’s been here for the last two big runs, and we know what it’s going to take. Guys with leadership qualities are invaluable this time of year.”

Despite his five hits in the two-game playoff series against San Diego Mesa College, the Dons would be upset at home in the first round by the Olympians, cutting their season short.

The loss was unexpected, and it hurt. As the Olympians celebrated their game-winning home run, Dietsch could only stand there in shock, a solitary figure against the backdrop of the opposing team leaping in unison, almost reminiscent of Stefon Diggs standing in front of a cloud of confetti after the 2021 AFC Championship game against the Chiefs.

“It’s hard to get over, and it definitely took a while for me,” said Dietsch. “But at the end of

the day, this sport is about failure, and being able to accept that you gave it everything you had.”

Deitch started 81 games for the Dons over three seasons. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

In a sport where the best players in the world only succeed 30% of the time, it’s easy for players to get discouraged and lose their love of the game. It takes a strong mind and a strong will to bounce back from failure and push forward.

Although it was his final playoff push with the Dons, Dietsch doesn’t want to put down the bat and hopes to continue his career on the Division I or MLB level. He won’t be deterred.

“I want to take baseball as far as possible and give the game all I have because it’s done so much for me,” said Dietsch. “I’ve learned a lot about being a better baseball player, and also being a better man and the relationships that I’ve made on the way are something that I’ll cherish forever.”