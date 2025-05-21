Neglected Facilities

Our college’s administration often does not communicate problems on campus and work on providing solutions until their hand is forced. There is a major problem with facilities and amenities not being properly maintained, breaking and then the college not being prepared.

From fire alarms to elevators and building evacuations to closures, Santa Ana College administration could have prevented facility issues, but chose passiveness over urgency.

The sudden closure of the Technical Arts Building left students frustrated and confused. While those aware of the age of the building may not have been surprised to see its fate, many students were thrust into the chaos of moving classes and scrambling faculty.

If the T Building, which is over 50 years old, is no longer deemed a structurally sound building, then what about the other buildings on this campus that are older, like the Phillips Hall Theatre, Hammond Hall and the Nealley Library? Maybe we should just wait until they collapse.

A walk around the campus makes it clear that facilities continue to be neglected.

Amenities are lacking as well. Has anyone checked on our empty pool?

Even today, paper notices of broken fire/smoke dampers that hang around the Fine Arts building.

This isn’t the first time that fire alarms have caused problems. Back in 2008, el Don covered a story on broken fire alarms that went unrepaired for more than two years in six buildings. Once the story hit the LA Times admin felt the pressure to react.

Many of these same problems continue to persist. Problems that threaten the safety of students on this campus should not have to reach major news outlets for action to be taken.

The T Building was discovered to be inadequate because of roof repairs. Had it not been for those repairs, students and faculty would have continued to conduct classes in a hazardous space.

Administrators get paid way too much to not perform their due diligence and keep this campus efficiently running. It’s the bare minimum for facilities to be properly maintained. At the very least, they can keep us informed.