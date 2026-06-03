“Ayy foo, you’re on court five”: handball culture in Orange County

As the sun sets on El Camino Real Park in Orange, you hear cars passing by, making the drive home from work. In between cars, you hear music you would normally hear at a carne asada, the pop of rubber balls bouncing, friendly insults between call-outs and the occasional “guey” (pronounced way). This is a common occurrence at parks in Orange County, as the handball games take place into the night.

Santa Ana has a rich history of handball and was once a mecca for the sport; so much so that Santa Ana College had courts on campus and would host tournaments, some of which were sponsored by el Don.

While the sport is not as popular as it once was, there is still a community that is keeping the game alive.

Although the sport has a long history, not only in Santa Ana but overall, there is a negative stigma associated with the game. Many people see the game as a pastime for people who are incarcerated or who have a criminal past.

“The reason handball is popular in prison is because all you need is a ball and a wall,” said Gilbert Granado, founder of Santa Ana handball club.

Many people were introduced to the sport by someone older than them, whether it’s a relative or someone in the neighborhood. To many people, handball is not just a sport; it is a means of coming together and socializing.

The player with no hat is on the baseball team at Mater Dei High School, his father says he introduced his son and nephew to handball and that playing handball has improved his son’s pitching skills. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

When the ball goes out of bounds, someone has to run and get it. One handballer suggested that this is what draws people to play indoor handball instead. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

The empty court at Rosita Park in Santa Ana, some courts are more popular than others. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Saul grew up playing at the handball courts at Valley High School, even though he was introduced to the sport in kindergarten, but did not begin playing seriously until he was 10-years-old. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

When your opponent serves the ball, you have to stand back and plan your next move. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Some days at the court are better than others. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

More experienced players will give advice to new players. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

The conversations that happen on and off the court range from catching up to friendly insults. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Handball is a very active sport so players stop to rehydrate in between sets. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Handball is a spectator sport some people go out just to talk and watch people play. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Some parks have multiple courts, and if they are all in use, it can get hectic if a ball enters someone else’s court. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

If the courts have lights, handballers will play for as long as they can or until they’re asked to leave. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don