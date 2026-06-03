“Ayy foo, you’re on court five”: handball culture in Orange County

As the sun sets on El Camino Real Park in Orange, you hear cars passing by, making the drive home from work. In between cars, you hear music you would normally hear at a carne asada, the pop of rubber balls bouncing, friendly insults between call-outs and the occasional “guey” (pronounced way). This is a common occurrence at parks in Orange County, as the handball games take place into the night.
Santa Ana has a rich history of handball and was once a mecca for the sport; so much so that Santa Ana College had courts on campus and would host tournaments, some of which were sponsored by el Don.
While the sport is not as popular as it once was, there is still a community that is keeping the game alive.
Although the sport has a long history, not only in Santa Ana but overall, there is a negative stigma associated with the game. Many people see the game as a pastime for people who are incarcerated or who have a criminal past.
“The reason handball is popular in prison is because all you need is a ball and a wall,” said Gilbert Granado, founder of Santa Ana handball club.
Many people were introduced to the sport by someone older than them, whether it’s a relative or someone in the neighborhood. To many people, handball is not just a sport; it is a means of coming together and socializing.
If you drive 90 minutes east towards Palm Springs on any given Sunday, you’ll find the Beaumont Outdoor Market. Since the late 1980’s, these merchants have functioned as a thriving desert micro-economy,