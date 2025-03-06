Advocating for federal and state funding continues despite DEI executive order 

District officials recently advocated in Washington, D.C. and Sacramento for continued federal funding in light of President Trump’s ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). About $25 million of federally funded programs at Santa Ana College could be affected but currently have not been impacted.

“We are doing our best to prepare for the best and worst possibilities regardless of what will be told to us from the state or federal level,” said SAC’s Public Information Officer Ethereal Reyes in an interview last week.

A recent executive order and a non-binding letter from the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights threatened to withhold funding for any program that separates students based on race, color or national origin.

On Jan. 21, President Trump made the executive order Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing.

The Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights then issued a “Dear Colleague Letter” on Feb. 14, addressed to all educational institutions that receive federal funds. This letter provides notice of the department’s new interpretation of federal law.

Neither the executive order nor the letter from OCR include what specifically defines a program as DEI.

“As the orders are being received from the state or federal level, we will be doing our best to be transparent with students about what we are receiving, how it’s going to affect them, and what we are doing to combat or comply with whatever is going on,” Reyes said.

The Community College League of California hosted a webinar on Feb. 26 to discuss the potential impacts of the letter from the Department of Education. They emphasized that community colleges across the state should continue with their missions to serve diverse student populations.

“If you were in compliance with the law before, then you’re in compliance now,” said lawyer Matthew Besmer during the webinar. “Courts decide what is the correct interpretation of the law. The Dear Colleague letter is guidance, not the law. There is no dispute that discrimination based on race, color and national origin is illegal.”

SAC officials said that they are meeting with policymakers to protect the millions in federal dollars that flow into the college for programs including the Asian Pacific Student Program Center, veteran resources, career-technical education and Federal Pell Grants. About $20 million alone is financial aid paid directly to students.

Rancho Santiago Community College District Chancellor Marvin Martinez and SAC President Annebelle Nery visited Sacramento and Washington, D.C. last month, where they advocated for continued funding of our federal and state programs.

“Know that Chancellor Martinez and Annabelle Nery are fighting to show how much our students are working to put forth something very strong and tangible to society and that we are doing our best to advocate for continued investment in the California Community College system,” Reyes said.