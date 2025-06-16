In Photos: June 11 anti-ICE protest in Downtown Santa Ana

A sea of Mexican and United States flags waved back and forth, with picket signs and middle fingers held high as people chanted “ICE out of OC” and “ICE out of Santa Ana” over quinceañera music in Downtown Santa Ana on Wednesday. In the early evening, several hundred people took to the streets to peacefully protest the ICE raids targeting members of their communities. Protesters shouted anecdotes about sacrifices made by family members, along with voicing frustrations with the current administration. The crowd walked through DTSA, stopped at the Old Orange County Courthouse, and then marched through the surrounding streets. As the raids continue, the protests persist, with organizers and supporters showing no signs of stopping their efforts anytime soon.



Blocks away from Fourth Street police SUVs and armored trucks are seen. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

“I.C.E out of O.C!” chants echoed across the streets. Photo courtesy of Lizeth Martinez

Picket signs with various phrases express disagreement with the ICE raids. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Wednesday’s demonstration has been one of many and echoes the fight for immigrant rights happening in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Lizeth Martinez

Upside-down American flags, anti-ICE chants, a Donald Trump piñata, drums, and clever slogans colored the Streets of Santa Ana on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Lizeth Martinez

Protesters holding picket signs comparing the current administration to fascism. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Many protesters highlighted the relationship between immigrants and America. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Protesters walked down a busy section of First Street, disrupting traffic. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Let your flag fly high. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don

Marching through the streets that raised us. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don

The heartbeat of DTSA could be heard from miles away. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don

The protesters gathered in front of the Old Orange County Courthouse and chanted and played music. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Some took their anger out in the form of a piñata. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don

Hundreds of residents from Santa Ana and Orange County protested the ongoing ICE raids happening on familiar streets and across Southern California. Photo courtesy of Lizeth Martinez

Honoring the past while defending the future. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don

Although the protest was held in Santa Ana, ICE has been conducting raids all over Orange County. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Santa Ana is the third-largest city in Orange County, with about 23% of its population being noncitizens. Photo courtesy of Lizeth Martinez

People in cars were equally involved in the protest. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don