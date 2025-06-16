Dark
Today: June 19, 2025
June 16, 2025
In Photos: June 11 anti-ICE protest in Downtown Santa Ana

A red SUV driving with a Mexican flag hanging out the window
One of many cars driving in the street showing support for the protest while people watch from their homes. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don
A sea of Mexican and United States flags waved back and forth, with picket signs and middle fingers held high as people chanted “ICE out of OC” and “ICE out of Santa Ana” over quinceañera music in Downtown Santa Ana on Wednesday. In the early evening, several hundred people took to the streets to peacefully protest the ICE raids targeting members of their communities. Protesters shouted anecdotes about sacrifices made by family members, along with voicing frustrations with the current administration. The crowd walked through DTSA, stopped at the Old Orange County Courthouse, and then marched through the surrounding streets. As the raids continue, the protests persist, with organizers and supporters showing no signs of stopping their efforts anytime soon. 

police trucks driving through Santa Ana
Blocks away from Fourth Street police SUVs and armored trucks are seen. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don
Protesters are separated from National guard by a barrier
“I.C.E out of O.C!” chants echoed across the streets. Photo courtesy of Lizeth Martinez
Protesters holding signs
Picket signs with various phrases express disagreement with the ICE raids. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don
Protesters marching down main street
Wednesday’s demonstration has been one of many and echoes the fight for immigrant rights happening in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Lizeth Martinez
Upside-down American flags, anti-ICE chants, a Donald Trump piñata, drums, and clever slogans colored the Streets of Santa Ana on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Lizeth Martinez
Signs with Trump as Hitler
Protesters holding picket signs comparing the current administration to fascism. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don
A crowd protesters with signs and flags
Many protesters highlighted the relationship between immigrants and America. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don
Protesters on the center median
Protesters walked down a busy section of First Street, disrupting traffic. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don
Waving a Mexican flag out of a sunroof
Let your flag fly high. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don
Marching through the streets that raised us. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don
The heartbeat of DTSA could be heard from miles away. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don
A crowd protesters with signs and flags
The protesters gathered in front of the Old Orange County Courthouse and chanted and played music. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don
Protesters breaking a Trump piñata
Some took their anger out in the form of a piñata. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don
Hundreds of residents from Santa Ana and Orange County protested the ongoing ICE raids happening on familiar streets and across Southern California. Photo courtesy of Lizeth Martinez
Honoring the past while defending the future. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don
Protester holds sign with border patrol car getting crushed
Although the protest was held in Santa Ana, ICE has been conducting raids all over Orange County. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don
People shouting from a parking structure
Santa Ana is the third-largest city in Orange County, with about 23% of its population being noncitizens. Photo courtesy of Lizeth Martinez
An SUV with a Mexican flag and a anti-Trump banner
People in cars were equally involved in the protest. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don
Protesters marching down main street
The protest moved from DTSA to Main Street where attendees marched in the street and passing cars honked in support. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don
Tags:

Related Posts

