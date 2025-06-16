In Photos: June 11 anti-ICE protest in Downtown Santa Ana

A sea of Mexican and United States flags waved back and forth, with picket signs and middle fingers held high as people chanted “ICE out of OC” and “ICE out of Santa Ana” over quinceañera music in Downtown Santa Ana on Wednesday. In the early evening, several hundred people took to the streets to peacefully protest the ICE raids targeting members of their communities. Protesters shouted anecdotes about sacrifices made by family members, along with voicing frustrations with the current administration. The crowd walked through DTSA, stopped at the Old Orange County Courthouse, and then marched through the surrounding streets. As the raids continue, the protests persist, with organizers and supporters showing no signs of stopping their efforts anytime soon.
