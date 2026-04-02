Massive No Kings rally brings community together

More than 400 people gathered on the sidewalks and street corners near South Bristol Street and MacArthur Boulevard in Santa Ana for a massive No Kings rally on Saturday.

The crowd drew a wide range of individuals, from representatives of different union groups and independent journalists to ordinary people donning an interesting assortment of costumes. One was wearing a full-on stormtrooper outfit, while two others had a blow-up alien costume and a frog costume respectively. The diverse group of protestors included men and women from various ethnic backgrounds, as well as many elderly and children. One protester was four years old.

The protest, which was intended to decry grievances against the Trump administration, lasted for two hours from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The crowds dissipated almost immediately at the cutoff time.

Gayle Luiso, lead organizer of Defenders of Democracy, invited No Kings protesters to demonstrate every Saturday at the corner of Bristol Street and MacArthur Boulevard in Santa Ana. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

The causes that led people to the protests were diverse. Unions were advocating for healthcare disparities caused by the Trump administration. The general crowd had a more diverse range of issues, including ICE overreach, dictatorial behavior by the current administration, and the Epstein files.

The Defenders of Democracy organized the event, spearheaded by their spokesperson, Gayle Luiso. “We’re here to educate the public,” Luiso stated. “We’re here to defend our country, abolish ICE and get rid of Trump.”

There was rarely a moment when you didn’t hear a car honking. There were even many work trucks from UPS or construction companies with booming horns that were sounded in support of the rally.

Santa Ana residents point out the unsettling similarities between ICE and Gestapo. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don Many protesters condemned U.S. government immigration enforcement policies and advocated for migrant rights. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

The crowd was lively, including people with megaphones who were shouting chants in protest against actions committed by ICE. Many individuals were also signing petitions by the various union representatives. UCI students were also present with their own survey, though their professor refused to make a comment, wishing for their students to remain on task.

Brianna Lund, a protester of Native American descent and student at Chapman University, wielded a sign that displayed solidarity with Native Americans.

“I’m protesting for no kings … I’m standing for those who can’t protest themselves.”

The United Domestic Workers of America, one of California’s largest labor unions, was also present in large numbers at the rally. Yessina Magdaleno, the District 8 South Chair, expressed her immense support for the causes related to healthcare.

“We’re here because we depend on the healthcare system, which will be out of insurance, and it’ll hurt our community.” Magdaleno also emphasized: “I would like the community to be informed about the items that can help them.”

United Domestic Workers of America, led by Yessina Magdaleno, gathered in large numbers to show their support for the community’s migrant community. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

Another fellow union representative was present, collecting signatures for the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West. The organization’s goal is to “put the Billionaire Tax Act on the ballot and stop the healthcare collapse,” as per its website. The individual wished to remain anonymous but commented, “This is my third No Kings protest. We share the same sentiment.”

The Defenders of Democracy had its workers divided into three different teams: greeters, safety and photographers. The greeters had a table set up, prepared with pamphlets of information as well as water, so that fellow protesters could remain hydrated in the heat while the safety team ensured people crossed the street at appropriate times. Photographer Melissa Jaime was snapping photos the entire protest.

“I’m just trying to document history,” Jaime said.