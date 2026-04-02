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Today: April 5, 2026
April 2, 2026
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3 mins read

Massive No Kings rally brings community together

Many protesters stand on a corner for the No Kings rally. A man and woman dressed in black use percussion instruments two protesters wearing masks stand behind them to the right holding signs.
The air was warm and filled with the music of drums, rattles and horns in solidarity with the people at the No Kings rally in Santa Ana on March 28, 2026. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
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More than 400 people gathered on the sidewalks and street corners near South Bristol Street and MacArthur Boulevard in Santa Ana for a massive No Kings rally on Saturday.

The crowd drew a wide range of individuals, from representatives of different union groups and independent journalists to ordinary people donning an interesting assortment of costumes. One was wearing a full-on stormtrooper outfit, while two others had a blow-up alien costume and a frog costume respectively. The diverse group of protestors included men and women from various ethnic backgrounds, as well as many elderly and children. One protester was four years old.

The protest, which was intended to decry grievances against the Trump administration, lasted for two hours from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The crowds dissipated almost immediately at the cutoff time. 

Woman with yellow safety vest instructs other female protesters on protocols. In the background is a person in an inflatable frog costume. A yellow umbrella with flamingos is in the left foreground.
Gayle Luiso, lead organizer of Defenders of Democracy, invited No Kings protesters to demonstrate every Saturday at the corner of Bristol Street and MacArthur Boulevard in Santa Ana. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

The causes that led people to the protests were diverse. Unions were advocating for healthcare disparities caused by the Trump administration. The general crowd had a more diverse range of issues, including ICE overreach, dictatorial behavior by the current administration, and the Epstein files.

The Defenders of Democracy organized the event, spearheaded by their spokesperson, Gayle Luiso. “We’re here to educate the public,” Luiso stated. “We’re here to defend our country, abolish ICE and get rid of Trump.”

There was rarely a moment when you didn’t hear a car honking. There were even many work trucks from UPS or construction companies with booming horns that were sounded in support of the rally. 

Man in black shirt holds sign with picture of ICE officer labeled domestic terrorist. Another man holds a sign comparing ICE to the Gestapo.
Santa Ana residents point out the unsettling similarities between ICE and Gestapo. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
Man in black shirt and brown pants, standing next to traffic pole, holds cardboard sign that says, "No human is illegal on stolen land".
Many protesters condemned U.S. government immigration enforcement policies and advocated for migrant rights. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

The crowd was lively, including people with megaphones who were shouting chants in protest against actions committed by ICE. Many individuals were also signing petitions by the various union representatives. UCI students were also present with their own survey, though their professor refused to make a comment, wishing for their students to remain on task. 

Brianna Lund, a protester of Native American descent and student at Chapman University, wielded a sign that displayed solidarity with Native Americans. 

“I’m protesting for no kings … I’m standing for those who can’t protest themselves.”

The United Domestic Workers of America, one of California’s largest labor unions, was also present in large numbers at the rally. Yessina Magdaleno, the District 8 South Chair, expressed her immense support for the causes related to healthcare. 

“We’re here because we depend on the healthcare system, which will be out of insurance, and it’ll hurt our community.” Magdaleno also emphasized: “I would like the community to be informed about the items that can help them.”

A group of people, wearing green shirts with a yellow butterfly and words supporting immigrants rights, hold signs with various messages. "Ice out Now", "Care Workers for Immigrant Right", and "Abolish ICE" are some of the messages.
United Domestic Workers of America, led by Yessina Magdaleno, gathered in large numbers to show their support for the community’s migrant community. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

Another fellow union representative was present, collecting signatures for the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West. The organization’s goal is to “put the Billionaire Tax Act on the ballot and stop the healthcare collapse,” as per its website. The individual wished to remain anonymous but commented, “This is my third No Kings protest. We share the same sentiment.” 

The Defenders of Democracy had its workers divided into three different teams: greeters, safety and photographers. The greeters had a table set up, prepared with pamphlets of information as well as water, so that fellow protesters could remain hydrated in the heat while the safety team ensured people crossed the street at appropriate times. Photographer Melissa Jaime was snapping photos the entire protest.

“I’m just trying to document history,” Jaime said.

Two women in white shirts holding signs above their heads featuring the image of Smokey the Bear reminding everyone that only we can prevent fascism and rigged mid-term elections.
Smokey the Bear reminds us that it is our responsibility to take care of our elections and democracy with his trusty “Only You” catch phrase. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
Protesters stand on a corner. A man holds a poster about the Epstein Files and a woman holds a sign with artwork of Donald Trump in clown makeup, wearing a crown.
The handling of the Epstien Files was a final straw for many who voted for Trump when allegations that redactions in the files protected predators instead of victims arose. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
Four individuals wearing yellow safety vests are on grass strip adjacent to a parking lot. One is holding a protest poster, another is waving an American flag, while the third is seated at an information table. The fourth person is drinking from a yellow bottle.
On a warm Saturday, Defenders of Democracy made sure people were hydrated by giving away bottles of water. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
1965 pale yellow Ford Mustang with the hood open to display a No Kings sign.
Parking for No Kings participants was plentiful and easily accessible in the surrounding shopping centers. This classic American muscle car proudly showed its support for No Kings. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
Protesters line Bristol Street in Santa Ana holding various anti-Trump signs.
People joined together to demonstrate their frustration with the current administration and the countless illegal acts they have committed. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

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