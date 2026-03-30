Dark
Light
Today: April 5, 2026
March 30, 2026
·
1 min read

In Photos: The Creative Renaissance of Boca De Oro

Four teenagers dressed in long sleeved shirts. One is playing the trombone and another a saxophone. The instruments of the other two boys aren't visible.
The Day ended strong when the advanced bands from Mendez Fundamental Intermediate School and MacArthur Fundamental Intermediate School tried to out perform each other. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
by

Photos by Christopher Michael and Dylan Burch

A crowd made up of parents, young students, and performing arts professionals gathered in downtown Santa Ana on March 7 to enjoy a series of imaginative performances across three different stages. The show? Boca de Oro: an annual arts celebration showcasing the culture and talent of students from Santa Ana Unified School District.

Dressed in formal attire, the students danced folklorico and sang mariachi ballads to the crowd under a large canopy that protected them from the afternoon sun. Other standout performances featured Polynessian and hip-hop dances, and rock, concert band and mariachi music acts.  

Protestors decrying the Iran war and pro-Trump counterprotestors nearly interrupted the student performers shortly after lunch but were blocked by parents. The day was for celebration, for the students.

The banda played on.

Four high school age mariachi band members wear traditional gray embroidered charro suits. The female lead singer is holding the mic as she performs.
Century High School’s Mariachi Real Del Siglo front woman singing her heart out to a full crowd at the French Street stage. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
A teenager dressed in a blue-grey mariachi suit stands behind a stage crew member using a Macbook for the production. A younger child passes by.
Behind the scenes musicians get hyped for their stage time and celebrate after, keeping spirits high. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
Two barefoot dancers in yellow wrap skirts and white tank tops hold banana leaves and wear elaborate headpieces.
The excitement of a good performance had many fans asking for pictures of their favorite dancers. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
Two elementary students sit in the audience, waiting to take the stage. One boy is holding his guitar and parents are scene recording the performances.
French Street stage hosted Manuel Esqueda Elementary Huskies battle of the bands style rock ‘n’ roll performances. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
High school musical theater students wearing shirts for the play "In the Heights" perform on stage.
The cast of Godinez Fundamental High School’s drama program performed selections from “In the Heights” at Plaza Calle Cuatro stage. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
A teenage girl in a white t-shirt and lace sleeves performs a song from "In the Heights" as her male cast member looks on.
Godinez Fundamental High School student hits incredible falsetto on Calle Cuatro during performance of “In the Heights.” Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
High school students, dressed in jeans and green "Shrek the Musical" shirts, perform on stage.
Segerstrom High School theatre students performed “Shrek The Musical” at Boca de Oro Festival. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
An event staffer has her clipboard and pen ready as her hair blows in the wind. She is wearing glasses, a red event shirt and a SAUSD fanny pack.
Boca de Oro staff kept the event running smoothly and did a great job rounding up musicians before show time. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
A costumed PBS character, Carl the Collector is seen engaging with children and adults. Carl is a raccoon with a large mascot style head. He is wearing a yellow short-sleeved button-up shirt under a black-and-white argyle sweater vest, green cargo shorts and a PBS Kids button. One adult with a child and another adult with a stroller are approaching Carl as he holds his arms wide open.
Celebrating family and diversity, PBS Kids character Carl the Collector greeted fans with open arms and a smile. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don
A blurred image of a man speaking into a megaphone and making a peace sign and a woman holding a sign in support of Iran.
Anti-war protestors attempted to disrupt the festivities with chants as they marched down Fourth Street. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

Tags:

Related Posts

Chris Castruita

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Dominant three-game sweep of Hornets extends Don’s winning streak to 10

Three maintenece workers cover a colorful mural of Cesar Chavez and farmworkers on display in Santa Ana College.
Next Story

Future of Cesar Chavez mural up for discussion

Latest from Blog

Go toTop

Don't Miss

Shifting Lenses: A SAC Transfer Specialist’s Photography Journey

On Christmas Day, 11-year-old Lorena unwrapped a lime green Casio

OC Shufflers are creating waves with free shuffling meetups

Noise in the distance, a thick mist coats the air