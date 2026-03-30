In Photos: The Creative Renaissance of Boca De Oro

Photos by Christopher Michael and Dylan Burch
A crowd made up of parents, young students, and performing arts professionals gathered in downtown Santa Ana on March 7 to enjoy a series of imaginative performances across three different stages. The show? Boca de Oro: an annual arts celebration showcasing the culture and talent of students from Santa Ana Unified School District.
Dressed in formal attire, the students danced folklorico and sang mariachi ballads to the crowd under a large canopy that protected them from the afternoon sun. Other standout performances featured Polynessian and hip-hop dances, and rock, concert band and mariachi music acts.
Protestors decrying the Iran war and pro-Trump counterprotestors nearly interrupted the student performers shortly after lunch but were blocked by parents. The day was for celebration, for the students.
The banda played on.