In Photos: The Creative Renaissance of Boca De Oro

Photos by Christopher Michael and Dylan Burch

A crowd made up of parents, young students, and performing arts professionals gathered in downtown Santa Ana on March 7 to enjoy a series of imaginative performances across three different stages. The show? Boca de Oro: an annual arts celebration showcasing the culture and talent of students from Santa Ana Unified School District.

Dressed in formal attire, the students danced folklorico and sang mariachi ballads to the crowd under a large canopy that protected them from the afternoon sun. Other standout performances featured Polynessian and hip-hop dances, and rock, concert band and mariachi music acts.

Protestors decrying the Iran war and pro-Trump counterprotestors nearly interrupted the student performers shortly after lunch but were blocked by parents. The day was for celebration, for the students.

The banda played on.

Century High School’s Mariachi Real Del Siglo front woman singing her heart out to a full crowd at the French Street stage. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

Behind the scenes musicians get hyped for their stage time and celebrate after, keeping spirits high. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don The excitement of a good performance had many fans asking for pictures of their favorite dancers. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

French Street stage hosted Manuel Esqueda Elementary Huskies battle of the bands style rock ‘n’ roll performances. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

The cast of Godinez Fundamental High School’s drama program performed selections from “In the Heights” at Plaza Calle Cuatro stage. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don

Godinez Fundamental High School student hits incredible falsetto on Calle Cuatro during performance of “In the Heights.” Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

Segerstrom High School theatre students performed “Shrek The Musical” at Boca de Oro Festival. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don

Boca de Oro staff kept the event running smoothly and did a great job rounding up musicians before show time. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don

Celebrating family and diversity, PBS Kids character Carl the Collector greeted fans with open arms and a smile. Photo by Christopher Michael / el Don