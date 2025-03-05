On-campus immigration legal services postponed

Undocu-Scholars program students will have to wait another month to access free on-campus legal advising, workshops and other immigration legal services.

Santa Ana College’s only program serving undocumented students provides a space where students can find support and access resources such as legal counselors, workshops, and financial and scholarship assistance. However, all legal services are currently unavailable until an agreement is signed with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, a non-profit organization determined to advocate, educate and achieve a fully inclusive society of immigrants.

As part of its efforts to protect students from President Trump’s promise to deport undocumented immigrants, SAC planned to renew a formal contract with CHIRLA in February so students can access its services this spring, but an agreement has yet to be finalized. The previous contract ended in October 2024.

The unexpected postponement of assistance has left students at a loss. “We had a talk that CHIRLA is not working with the undocumented center [right now] which is a shame because I was looking forward to getting some legal advice from them,” said one student who joined the program earlier this year. “I do believe that it is an important program that needs to be reinstated.”

Dean of Student Affairs Gregory J. Toya oversees all campus affinity groups and cultural centers and refused to be interviewed in person regarding the state of the Undocu-Scholars Program. Ethereal Reyes, SAC’s public information officer, stated via email that questions surrounding the agreement cannot be answered by college administrators as the contract is awaiting review from the board of trustees.

Student Services Coordinator Rodrigo Ramirez spoke about how he and Karen Bravo, a counselor working exclusively with Undocu-Scholars, are working together in the meantime to keep the Undocu-Scholars Center a safe space for students and to inform them of their rights.

“Right now, I am just repurposing and troubleshooting old programming that prioritizes our students,” said Ramirez.

Due to the agreement’s postponed signing, Ramirez is focusing on helping Undocu-Scholar students with their financial aid applications, which are due April 2.

Ramirez also recommends that students attend weekly attorney-supervised legal clinics supervised by SAC faculty member Kim Smith, who established a partnership with the Community Legal Information Resource and Referral Clinic to help families complete family preparedness plans, provide know-your-rights training, and provide rapid response information. Multilingual interpreters are also available as needed.

Last week, SAC’s President Annabelle Nery sent an email affirming her support for undocumented students and attached an FAQ in three languages. She cited the college mission statement that SAC “inspires, transforms, and empowers a diverse community of learners.”

“Putting this mission into practice means ensuring that everyone, including our undocumented students, continues to be valued and supported at Santa Ana College,” Nery wrote.

The FAQ was developed in partnership with Ramirez to answer questions that students may have about how to handle potential ICE agents on campus, their rights and other resources such as legal support and the Health and Wellness Center.

The contract may be renewed at the March 24 board of trustees meeting if the item is placed on the agenda. If approved, legal services in the Undocu-Scholar Center will be available to students on campus this spring semester.

“I would love to have this center filled, full of people who are informed and safe,” said Ramirez.