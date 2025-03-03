Getting to know: Beck Miller, SAC PRIDE!’s first coordinator

Beck Miller is the first Interim Student Services Coordinator for SAC PRIDE!. Miller loves her job, her wife of 13 years, her two dogs and five cats, the Anaheim Ducks and Korean dramas. Wearing her heart on her sleeve, Miller can talk endlessly about mental health, animals and her love for the LGBTQ+ community.

Identifying as queer, Miller, is eager to foster a safe environment for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m very passionate; very, very passionate about the work with our queer community and our LGBTQ students and allies,” said Miller.

Miller is in her last semester of her master’s program at Cal State Fullerton to become a licensed professional clinical counselor. She served in the U.S. Army for eight years working as a medic. After the military, she found herself at SAC where she got a job on campus as a part of the work-study program at the Veterans Resource Center. Having been at SAC since 2018 and an official staff member since 2020, Miller is now excited for the future of SAC PRIDE!.

SAC PRIDE! is a growing and developing program focused on providing resources and services for LGBTQ+ students similar to other affinity centers on campus.

“[SAC PRIDE!] is near and dear to my heart,” said Miller, who did not have the same resources growing up.

“I didn’t even know the LGBTQ center existed,” said Miller. “And so I felt alone in my academic journey and in my own personal journey. I’m paving the way for transparency, for visibility, for our students and providing them their basic rights.”

Speaking with Miller is like talking to a friend who gives the best advice. She is passionate about her work and dedicated to creating an inclusive space. In addition to her position at SAC, Miller is a counselor trainee at the LGBTQ Center in Orange County.

She wants students to know that she is an advocate and will support them in whatever ways are needed.

“I want them to know that it is 100% okay to be your authentic self,” said Miller. “I want them to know that they have the tools, the resources, the resilience, to be who they are outside of the center, always, no matter what adversities they may face.”

Her authentic self shines through when you see her Anaheim Ducks shrine displayed on her desk, listen to her plans of starting an animal sanctuary, or talk about how even in the most chaotic moments of her life, she will always have a home with her wife.

Beck Miller currently works in VL-205 in the Outreach Office. For more information, students can visit ​​SAC PRIDE!’s webpage.