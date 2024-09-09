51st annual Orange International Street Fair is another success

Over 42 booths decorated streets, each one dedicated to 14 different ethnicities, including cuisines from Greece, Brazil, Mexico, Germany and more. The Orange International Street Fair celebrated its 51st anniversary at the Orange Circle from Aug 30- Sep 1.

To commemorate its 100th anniversary, the city of Orange hosted the first international street fair in 1910 and has kept the tradition alive since.

The fair is an annual event that brings people together to celebrate different cultures. Upon walking into the fair, the tantalizing aromas of alfredo pasta from Italy, asada tacos from Mexico, Pão de queijo from Brazil, and smoky tender pulled pork from Polynesia fill the air.

Colorful banners in bold letters were strung along the fair directing the crowd into various streets in honor of several countries.

“We like to come for the music, the people,and to dance,” said Daniel Rodriguez, an attendee who has been enjoying the fair for six years. Photo by Chris Treble/ el Don

The volume of guitars and drums from jazz and rock musicians gradually got louder as the crowd swelled inside the fair and began to dance and sing along. Kids were found jumping on trampolines, getting colorful face paintings and playing cornhole in the children’s area. Teenagers and adults purchased handmade items including flower crowns, jewelry and tote bags as they kept cool by sipping on frozen lemonade and Italian ice.

The booths were run by high school students, church members and business owners.

About 100,000 people visited the street fair including citizens from out of the state and country. Photo by Chris Treble/ el Don

Paul and Lisa Frank have been flying out from Louisiana for 10 years to attend the fair. “We come for the different cultures of each street, the different music, and different food that you normally wouldn’t have access to,” said Frank.

When strolling through the street dedicated to Mexico, members of New Life Church in Tustin attracted attendees with their handmade corn tortillas, asada packed burritos and ice cold agua frescas, such as jamaica and horchatas.

“Post Covid-19, everyone is coming back for the celebration and the food,” said Omero Corral, coordinator for New Life “I just met someone from Paris today that bought a shirt from us.”