Search through el Don history in our new digital archive

Seventy plus years of el Don history is now housed in the new Santa Ana College digital library.

This was made possible due to a grant from California Revealed, an organization dedicated to curating archival materials for “documenting the state’s histories, arts and cultures.” The grant was secured by the Nealley Library at SAC. “We see this grant as an opportunity for us to let the public have access to microfilm materials that include archived el Don issues,” said librarian Annie Knight.

The digital library can be accessed via the Internet Archive, a non-profit database dedicated to media archiving, and it is completely keyword searchable. “That was key for us because we knew people would be looking up names and certain areas around campus they are interested in following the history of,” said Knight.

While California Revealed digitized the library’s physical archive, the Nealley Library will be responsible for its upkeep.

The archive provides historical documents and reporting from el Don journalists spanning from 1925 to 1999. Librarians at the Nealley Library are brainstorming how to add more current el Don reporting to the archive.