Dark
Light
Today: May 30, 2026
May 27, 2026
·
1 min read

In Photos: Annual Juried Student Art Show

Painting by Alexander Robles
This meaningful painting by Alexander Robles depicts his mother making his favorite food. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don
by

The annual SAC Student Art Show opened on May 8, with students eager to showcase their talent while celebrating their creative processes and diverse perspectives in art and photography. Juried by skilled art faculty that cross disciplines, students could submit up to four pieces for a $3 entry fee with 100 submitted entries accepted. The strongest pieces created within the last year were chosen and awarded in their respective categories, including painting, drawing, illustration, photography, ceramics and more. The juried exhibition format provides students with a level of experience and growth that showcases the potential, unique voice and dedication of each artist.

The main entrance of the gallery
The main entrance of the gallery showcases a variety of student media. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don
Photograph by Derian Juarez
This photograph titled “I See You” by Derian Juarez, was awarded the Molly Soriano Memorial Award. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don
Ceramic pieces by Carly Wilmer
Ceramic pieces by Carly Wilmer include the striking “Peony Lion”. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don
Painting by Alexander Robles
A painting by Alexander Robles depicts a young women holding a basket with food while being illuminated by a streak of light and surrounded by darkness. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don
A painting and photograph depicting two mothers
The exhibition features a painting and photograph depicting two mothers represented by paint and light, the painting being an award wining piece. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don
Painting by Lesley Mara
The painting “Apples” by Lesley Mara was awarded the Caroline V. McCabe Excellence in Art Award. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don
Ceramic pieces at the main entrances
Handmade ceramic pieces featured unique vessels, one piece wins best in 3-D and the Molly Soriano Memorial Award. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don

Tags:

Related Posts

Giovanni Castro

Previous Story

The Mystery of Minh Pham

Next Story

Heroic performances power Dons to state championship victory

Latest from Blog

The Mystery of Minh Pham

Minh Pham has 50 associate degrees. He’s run 42 marathons. He’s completed NASA internships, theater productions and Ironman triathlons. To learn anything about him from his transcript is like trying to get
Go toTop

Don't Miss

The Mystery of Minh Pham

Minh Pham has 50 associate degrees. He’s run 42 marathons.

Issues Persist After Major Canvas Hack

Over two weeks ago, students and faculty were locked out