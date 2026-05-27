The annual SAC Student Art Show opened on May 8, with students eager to showcase their talent while celebrating their creative processes and diverse perspectives in art and photography. Juried by skilled art faculty that cross disciplines, students could submit up to four pieces for a $3 entry fee with 100 submitted entries accepted. The strongest pieces created within the last year were chosen and awarded in their respective categories, including painting, drawing, illustration, photography, ceramics and more. The juried exhibition format provides students with a level of experience and growth that showcases the potential, unique voice and dedication of each artist.
In Photos: Annual Juried Student Art Show
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