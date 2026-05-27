In Photos: Annual Juried Student Art Show

The annual SAC Student Art Show opened on May 8, with students eager to showcase their talent while celebrating their creative processes and diverse perspectives in art and photography. Juried by skilled art faculty that cross disciplines, students could submit up to four pieces for a $3 entry fee with 100 submitted entries accepted. The strongest pieces created within the last year were chosen and awarded in their respective categories, including painting, drawing, illustration, photography, ceramics and more. The juried exhibition format provides students with a level of experience and growth that showcases the potential, unique voice and dedication of each artist.

The main entrance of the gallery showcases a variety of student media. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don

This photograph titled “I See You” by Derian Juarez, was awarded the Molly Soriano Memorial Award. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don

Ceramic pieces by Carly Wilmer include the striking “Peony Lion”. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don



A painting by Alexander Robles depicts a young women holding a basket with food while being illuminated by a streak of light and surrounded by darkness. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don

The exhibition features a painting and photograph depicting two mothers represented by paint and light, the painting being an award wining piece. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don

The painting “Apples” by Lesley Mara was awarded the Caroline V. McCabe Excellence in Art Award. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don