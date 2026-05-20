Getting to know: SAC’s print wizard Michelle Ramos

Since joining the RSCCD Publications Center team in 2018, Michelle Ramos has had an undeniable impact on Santa Ana College’s print shop.

As the district publications supervisor, she is also a working artist and hosted her first-ever solo art show before the start of the spring semester.

We caught up with Ramos to get a peek inside her world.

I know that you’ve been working here at SAC since 2018, what would you say has been your favorite part of working at the college?

The best part of my job is definitely the people. Because of my role, I have the opportunity to connect with many individuals across the district. It’s rewarding to be able to contribute to their vision and goals, which ultimately benefits the students.

I also value these interactions because they allow me to learn about different backgrounds and perspectives, helping me become a more informed and empathetic person. These relationships and the insights I gain from them are what make this work truly meaningful to me.

While Ramos does have a long workday, she always takes the time to focus on her family and personal projects, such as her art. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

What does a typical workday look like for you? Is there anything you’ve been focusing on more lately?

I start my day early, usually before 6 a.m., due to the high volume of work we manage in Publications. My coworker and I typically handle between 50 to 100 projects each day, which can range from posters and banners to books, packets, custom signage, flyers, and more.

With just the two of us, we’re constantly busy, balancing multiple tasks simultaneously. Despite being understaffed, we’ve focused on meeting all required deadlines and making sure everyone is aware of the full scope of services we provide.

Even with such a demanding schedule, I make a point to take a moment during lunch to sketch or read. This helps me to recharge and stay motivated.

What did hosting your very first art exhibit before the semester started mean to you? Do you plan on hosting any more in the future?

Having the opportunity to present a solo show was truly a meaningful milestone for me. My lifelong dream has always been to be an exhibiting artist, but life and responsibilities can sometimes lead us away from our goals.

While I have participated in a few group shows over the years and sold art periodically, this solo exhibition was a realization of a long-held dream. It also provided a valuable opportunity to demonstrate to my children that it’s possible to pursue your passions and achieve your dreams at any stage in life.

I don’t have a plan at the moment to exhibit, but I hope to have another chance in the future. The conversations I had with the people that attended were truly rewarding.

Ramos holds el Don’s Fall 2025 print issue, printed in-house at SAC. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

With all of the work that you do at the publications center along with other things like your art, how easy or difficult is it for you to balance everything? How difficult is it to balance your work at the publications center and your life outside of work?

Life can be overwhelming, especially with the demands of work, family, and caring for loved ones. But I’ve learned that taking brief moments for myself is crucial for my well-being.

Whether it’s creating art, journaling, or simply taking a breath, those small breaks help me stay centered and positive. By prioritizing my own growth, I’ve discovered that I can better navigate life’s challenges.

Who are some artists that have greatly inspired you, and why?

Keith Haring is a significant inspiration for me. I appreciate the simplicity of his work and how he uses bold pops of color. I also admire that he took his art to the streets, encouraging direct engagement with the public.

My friends are another major source of inspiration. Coming from diverse backgrounds and working in different mediums, they remind me that personal connection and seeing what naturally flows out of someone can be much more compelling than anything staged. Their creativity keeps me inspired and motivated.

During a photoshoot, Ramos was able to draw a full face in about 5 minutes. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

What do you want your art to communicate to others? Or to frame it another way, do you have a specific vision for what you do?

My art explores a wide range of themes. It celebrates the human face, brings nostalgic memories from my childhood to life, offers commentary on the ignorant interactions I sometimes encounter as part of the LGBTQ community, and emphasizes the beauty of simplicity through lines and shapes.

Although each piece is unique in its subject matter, they all share a consistent tone of humor. This approach reflects my personality deeply. I tend to navigate life with a sarcastic outlook, and I believe that attitude is strongly embodied in my artwork.

What about working at SAC’s print shop would surprise people?

The role we play. Our team handles the printing of promotional items for outreach, signage for all events, test materials and syllabi for students, forms for various processes, programs for celebrations, catalogs and schedules for class registration, paperwork used during board meetings, etc.

We serve as a significant support system for all areas of the district, which includes two colleges and the district headquarters, and it is all managed by just two people.