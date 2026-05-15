SAC Pride holds annual Lavender Celebration 

Santa Ana College had its annual Lavender Graduation last Thursday, on the 7th, in celebration of its SAC Pride students to commemorate their achievements. The celebration filled the Johnson Student Center with lively and good energy. The walls were decorated with LED lights and purple tassels to align with the lavender theme.

Several fun activities took place, such as raffles where students won gift cards and Disney merchandise. A slideshow presented pictures of the graduating students, along with their majors. Raul Pacheco, stage name Natasha Hundreds, performed and emcee’d the entire evening in drag.

Interspersed between the speakers in attendance, Individuals were gifted raffle prizes in the style of Pride colors. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don

Graduating student Cecilia Lorenza was accepted by Chapman University. Hoping to get into USC as their primary school of choice, she’s a film major with three produced movies, as well as a student trustee for the 2025-26 term.

“I advocate for the student body of our district, SAC and SCC, our sister school,” Lorenza said. “So when there are certain issues that need to be brought up to the board, I go ahead and connect with students to get further information regarding [the issues].”

Another student commented about how they were really excited to attend because it was their first LGBTQ+ event. Their favorite part was the performance. “I have never seen a drag queen in person before, so that was something I was really looking forward to seeing.”

A wide variety of food was offered at the event, like tomato pasta, beef stew mix, pesto chicken, pizza, bread, and seasoned potatoes. Not to mention a dedicated sweets table featuring delicious brownies, cookies and other pastries.

Attendees were treated to an array of different cuisines at the event ranging from roasted chicken, chocolate brownies and pizza. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don

Interim Student Services Coordinator for SAC Pride, Beck Miller, coordinated the joyful event with a philosophy of keeping things fun and inclusive. Miller talked about the close-knit community SAC Pride has and how non-graduates showed up to the event to support their friends and family. “This is one of those events that we pride ourselves on in that we’re trying to foster that environment for folks.”

Although Miller will be leaving SAC to join California State University Fullerton as a career engagement specialist, with plans to become a professor, they emphasized the importance of the Lavender Celebration Committee in continuing the event’s legacy.

Miller’s goal of creating a vibrant and safe space to celebrate students was evident through the smiles and laughter shared across every table. They left students with the reminder that, “No matter what life throws at them, they can absolutely accomplish their goals.”