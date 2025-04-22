5 fashion trend predictions based on Coachella 2025

Like clockwork, Coachella Fashion Week (I mean the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival) has just come to an end. Women and men from all over the world flock to the desert outside of LA, with suitcases stuffed to the brim with their entire wardrobe, to attend the infamous music festival in April every year.

Waves of women dance with the tiniest micro shorts and animal print cowboy boots. They strut around the festival grounds and can be seen all over social media. The men at Coachella were there… in their basic undershirts or wide pants.

Here are five fashion trends seen at Coachella this year that will stick around in the summer of 2025.

1. The micro mini skirt/shorts

All you can see for miles across the desert is ass. The classic miniskirt gained its popularity in the late ’50s and early ’60s, but the influence of the micro skirt as we have seen it these past couple weeks is from the early 2000s in the peak era of Britney Spears.

In 2022, fashion brand Miu Miu released an ultra-low-rise micro mini skirt that was beige and pleated. They executed a marketing rollout surrounding the luxury good with featured models and famous actresses like Zendaya and Hunter Schaffer sporting the newest must-have item.

Now, in 2025, I would say the term “micro mini” can be applied to a genre of skirts, shorts, and skorts. On social media, women and these pieces can range from a simple black pair of mini shorts to a teeny tiny animal print skirt with so little fabric that barely covers the butt.

On April 13, singer and actress from major girl group Blackpink, Jennie, performed her first solo studio album, Ruby, at Coachella. She performed a majority of the set in a two-piece shiny red reptile print mini tank top and mini shorts with a large classic cowboy belt buckle on it.

2. Teeny tiny top

Is it a swimsuit, or is it a bra? Who knows? No one cares, they’ll wear it anyway.

Women will trust their micro tops to support them more than they will any man. At Coachella, micro mini skirts were paired with a teeny tiny top.

Coachella-goers flaunted these too-small tops can be anything from actual bikini tops to bra-style or babydoll tops that are plain, boldly colored, bedazzled or adorned with sequins, beads or fringe.

The basis of these outfits heavily relies on the body you already have to show off.

Victoria Monet and Megan Thee Stallion put on an electric performance in tiny tops and jean booty shorts.

Megan’s top was a white, cropped corset-fitting tank top that tied in the back, which said “True Religion” on the front in thick red lettering with a graphic of a man holding a guitar in royal blue below it.

3. The thickest belt or the thinnest waist chain

The Y2K era is back in full swing this year as accessories can make or break an outfit. On TikTok, you may have seen videos complaining about seeing that Coachella belt.

It features circular pelt patterns stitched together with metal spherical decals. I am convinced that every woman at Coachella had some variation of this belt in their luggage and wore it as part of their outfit for one of the festival days.

Many people were seen wearing this item and other waist accessories like the thin gold waist chains or the thick leather belts that are 6 inches or more.

These waist belts act as part of the final outfit and can lead to a completely different aesthetic if altered.

South African singer and songwriter Tyla was seen performing last week with a red and beige floral belt that was about 5 inches wide and had a metal loop for the buckle. This belt added a pop of color and detail to her otherwise plain distressed outfit of black holey tights and a gold triangular bathing suit top with a white cloth tied to half of it.

4. See-through items

It’s giving now you see me now you still see me.

From crocheted or knitted items, to distressed or fishnet, to just plain see-through, there was a lot of skin showing at Coachella this year.

Addison Rae was making headlines last weekend as she walked around the festival grounds and performed on stage for Arca on April 13 in what can only be described as a long vintage, extremely thin nightgown. The Victorian-style nightgown had puffed sleeves and a thin peach ribbon tied in the middle that hung loosely.

The thin dress left “little to the imagination,” as phrased by the Daily Mail, as Rae had on just a simple hot pink thong underneath the dress with a pair of matching neon pink heels.

5. Wide leg pants

Did you think I forgot about the men?

My TikTok feed had every three videos showing a man wearing wide mid-calf jean shorts with a funky belt to accessorize and a bandana or snapback hat. Inspired again by the Y2K era, wide pants have made a comeback since the 2020s in men’s and women’s fashion.

In the ’60s and ’70s, with the wave of disco wide pants gained popularity for their elegance, high-waist and wide silhouette.

These jeans ranged in color and design but most were a classic light wash, dark wash, black or beige. Festival goers almost always paired the clothing item with a white undershirt or tank top.

Ivan Cornejo, an American singer and songwriter who plays regional Mexican music, was seen performing on April 19 in a sparsely bedazzled pair of wide light-wash denim jeans.