Annual Student Art Show offers exhibition experience

Wide grins and pondering looks are seen across the room on students’ faces as they wander and take pictures of their artwork at Santa Ana College’s Main Art Gallery.

Some students have been waiting all year for their work to be displayed.

As you walk into the gallery, English singer FKA Twigs and American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat stare back at you on two massive acrylic paintings on canvas, capturing your attention.

SAC’s Art Gallery debuted its annual Student Art Show on May 7. The show is made up of art created by students within the last year in an art class.

The art show allows students to be able to not only showcase their art but also participate in the gallery process and learn about selectivity in the art world.

“A goal for me is to submit my portfolio to different museums and galleries that are looking to display art from different walks of life. It feels validating, and it felt like something that was achievable,” said a sophomore ceramic student, Ryan Anderson.

The Student Art Show is always the most anticipated and crowded show of the year. This year, the opening reception is on May 16. Local community members flock to the gallery to support and celebrate students and their art.

“There’s no standing room. It gets really packed. We used to have tables and chairs in here [during the event], but we can’t even have that anymore. It’s a big night for us,” said Steven Montoya, SAC’s art gallery director.

Many of the artists invite their family and friends to view their art. Featured work includes pieces across 11 categories from paintings and ceramics to woodworking.

Ceramic student Ryan Anderson’s ceramic and wood piece is titled The Long Walk (Gawain). Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don

The Student Art Show begins by allowing students to submit a maximum of three pieces to the gallery. This year, the cost was $3 per submission. Many of the artists gained encouragement from their professors to join the art show.

“Our instructor encourages us to be active and visible on campus to let people know we’re here. It brings a lot of confidence and self-awareness to our own craft to make us better. The more active you are, the better you end up becoming,” said Anderson.

Within one to two weeks, students heard back from the gallery via email, letting them know to either pick up their piece or to congratulate them on their acceptance.

The Art Department faculty and staff judged and voted on the pieces based on a ballot box system to decide which pieces won Best of Show across each category. Some students are chosen to receive additional awards from previous alumni, faculty and other donors.

This year, the total submissions accepted to the gallery were 131 pieces of art and 93 students. Last year, 82 students were accepted into the gallery with their 140 pieces of art.

Some students are even looking forward to the chance to be featured in the annual gallery again next year.

“I wasn’t planning on entering this year. My professor kind of encouraged me to, but I am planning on participating next year,” said Alejandro Jimez, a freshman graphic design student.

One notable award given to students is from the previous staff Caroline McCabe, SAC’s late art gallery coordinator. Ever since her passing in 2019, every year the children of McCabe pick out a piece of art that will honor their mother and her expansive art collection.

There is also a memorial award that art history professor Irene Soriano presents in honor of her mother Molly Soriano. Professor Soriano picks a piece that she believes her mother would’ve liked.

All money collected from student submissions goes toward the art gallery program. The Ed Fosmire Memorial Scholarship awards students in the Best Of categories. This scholarship is in honor of the beloved art professor, Ed Fosmire and his dedication to the art world and education.

Ceramic student Grace Choi’s poses beside porcelain dish. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don

Some students who did not receive a spot in the Main Gallery also had the opportunity to have their pieces featured in the Student Showcase in the downtown gallery.

“We took some of the student work that did not make it to the final submission that we still felt were great examples of what is being done here at the school,” said Montoya.

The art show is open to the public until May 29, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and additionally open 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday through Thursday. The SAC Art Department will also be hosting its open house on the same evening of the opening reception and award ceremony, May 16, from 5-8 p.m.

Students and visitors will be able to walk through all the classrooms and studios that evening. The award ceremony will take place from 5-6 p.m. and the reception will go until 8 p.m.

“It’s only once a year that the students are able to be in this gallery. So we want to make sure that we give them 100% of what we give any other show. Whether it’s a museum show or this show, the same amount of effort goes into it,” said Montoya.