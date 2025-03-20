The Nobödy’s are bringing back Santa Ana’s music culture one intersection at a time

Clink. CLANK. Kaboom! Sitting in traffic at the corner of Bristol and 17th, you hear what sounds like a power drill in a washing machine. You check your engine light but your motor hasn’t exploded, instead, it’s three headbanging rockers outside thrashing their instruments.

Two weeks ago the trio performed on the sidewalk of the congested intersection in front of a purple spray-painted “Piss Off” sign that hung on the chain-link fence behind them. It sounded as if they were playing dodgeball with their instruments and like a swarm of bees had engulfed you.

Born out of an edible trip gone wrong, The Nobödy’s have performed throughout California but mostly play in public in Santa Ana, among other places in OC, whenever they feel like it. They’ve played on First Street, in DTSA, and have been kicked out of UCI’s campus twice.

The sidewalk on Bristol Street is a favorite spot as the police have never given them trouble and the intersection is often busy.

Angel Castañeda Mateo Mejia Aztlan De La Cruz On the corner of 17th and Bristol, The Nobödy’s practiced by playing a mix of covers and original songs. Photos by Brandon Rowley / el Don

“Instead of just doing shows, might as well just perform for the people,” said bassist Angel Castañeda. “Do you want to sit in traffic, or do you want to listen to music?”

Former SAC students Mateo Mejia, Aztlan De La Cruz and Angel Castañeda formed The Nöbody’s three years ago while at a house party. The three had tinkered with their chosen instruments for a year and flirted with the idea of a band but it took Mejia’s bad experience with marijuana to make them take the plunge.

As the group learned to create music, they experimented with different sounds and genres such as garage, alternative, disco and experimental. The layering of guitar, bass and drums in their songs like “Someone’s Crazy” or “Bratz” doesn’t follow typical rhythms but instead exudes chaotic and rushed energy through quick key changes and high-pitched guitar riffs.

“I guess we do give off punk energy, yeah,” said Castañeda.

The three members strive to be different and create something new and meaningful. They think of The Nobödy’s more as an art form than a band as they are also developing original skits and short films to accompany their music. One day, they hope to incorporate these characters from their skits into their performances.

“Music is universal,” said Castañeda. “I think anything you create is good. That’s why I don’t think we’re stuck to a genre, because the more people you can have enjoying your music, the more people listen. And it’s just fun experimenting and creating different things.”

The former SAC students around campus. Photos by Brandon Rowley and Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Their ultimate goal? Bring the artistic culture back to Santa Ana.

“When we were growing up, I remember that [downtown] was really artistic and stuff, and it is still very much so, but with the gentrification, it doesn’t feel the same anymore,” said De La Cruz.

The Nobödy’s may not be able to stop development and rising costs, but they believe that their music, punk spirit and willingness to experiment can spark a shift in their city.

“We’re planning to throw a couple shows at houses and stuff, like backyard shows, and bring that local scene back. We want to bring back the Santa Ana music scene together again,” stated De La Cruz.

The band plans to drop their new album on May 26. Follow them on Instagram @thenobodys.o for updates.



The Nobödy’s next confirmed show is on April 4, in Pomona at The Haven along with six other bands. Tickets are available online at the venue’s website.