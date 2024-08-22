Emigdio Vasquez painting was donated to the Cesar Chavez building

Emigdio “Higgy” Vasquez, the son and apprentice of the late Emigdio Vasquez Sr., donated his father’s portrait of Cesar Chavez to Santa Ana College on August 13.

In honor of Chicano Heritage Month, SAC’s art department celebrated the donation inside the Cesar Chavez building, where Vasquez’s previous mural, “The Legacy of Cesar Chavez,” is located.

In its lobby packed tight with faculty, councilmen and photographers, a series of speakers shared their thoughts on Vasquez and his importance to the community. Councilman Johnathan Hernandez explained Vasquez’s long history with SAC since he was a former SAC alumnus and a professor of muralism at the school.

SAC President Annebelle Nery, Ph.D., Emigdio “Higgy” Vasquez and Congressman Lou Correa pose in front of Cesar Chavez’s unveiled portrait. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don

“One of my favorite things about [Vasquez’s art] is that it shows you the struggles and the plights of very diverse and intersectional imagery of Chicano people,” Hernandez shared with the room. “When you see this for the first time when entering college, it changes your perspective and forces you to look inward.”

Vasquez’s photo-realistic imagery of Mexican-American history earned him the title “The Godfather of Chicano art.” It cemented his status as one of the leaders of the Chicano art movement. Vasquez’s impact on Santa Ana is evident, as 20 of the artist’s 30 murals are in the city.

“I’m proud that this department was the space of exploration for his life’s mission,” said art department Co-Chairman Darren Hostetter. “It is also sobering to think that each student who comes across our threshold has the potential to develop their dreams into a reality.”

Through this portrait, Ceaser Chavez’s life and legacy will be further cemented into the rich Chicano history of Santa Ana.