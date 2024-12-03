5 Fabulously themed bars in OC

On my quest for the best-themed bars in town, I graded each one on vibe and drinks—the two essentials for a great night out. Vibe’s all about the decor and atmosphere, while drinks were judged on the two most ordered cocktails at each spot. From moody speakeasies to over-the-top pirate dens, here’s how these five themed gems held up.

#5: Ruin

theruinbar.com

2930 Bristol St

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

The bartender was a bit too cool to chat it up with me. Photo by Jakki Padilla / el Don

Overall vibe-

Tucked away in the corner of the LAB anti-mall is Ruin Bar—a “post-apocalyptic” watering hole. The place is filled with black and white TVs, mismatched furniture, and a full piano built right into the bar (yes, you can actually play it). Turquoise lighting, multi-color animal busts and entire walls dedicated to cat art make you question reality. The crowd here was undeniably cool—mostly Gen-Z with a few millennials sprinkled in. This was the only spot where someone made friendly conversation with us, asking my friends about their cameras and curious about the project I was working on. I felt like I fit in here.



It’s intriguing, but a major letdown about this concept bar is that there’s much of a concept. I love collecting antiques, but the recommendation to come here for its theme was disappointing, unless the concept is the inside of a thrift store. It’s a hipster haven, not an immersive world as promised. It appears more like an extension of the trendy outdoor spot full of shops and art galleries that surround it, or may be trying hard to be part of the coveted Fruit Loop, the famous row of gay bars in Costa Mesa. That being said, I love the patio’s ski gondola, it just doesn’t scream end of the world.

The patio area was full of rusted relics and trees adorned in crochet. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don

Drinks-

The Saged & Confused is one of the Ruin Bar’s signature cocktails and blends smoky El Silencio Mezcal with blackberry, sage, and a dash of black pepper. The quirky drink offered a refreshing and herbaceous flavor. Topped with blackberries and burning sage, people on the patio looked over, questioning if we lit up a doob. The Saged & Confused was memorable, but Love in Drunk stole the show for me with its cucumber-champagne love child.



The Love in Drunk is a crisp, summery drink that blends cucumber vodka with guava, strawberry, and lemon juice. A splash of sparkling grapefruit ties it together, making a drink that’s refreshing on all ends: fruity, light and bubbly. Although this was originally my order, I found my friends drinking out of my glass instead of theirs. It may be the best sipper I’ve had on my journey.

#4: StrongWater

https://www.strongwateranaheim.com

270 S. Clementine Blvd.

Anaheim CA, 92805

The captain’s quarters felt haunted in comparison to the tropical shipwreck. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don

Overall Vibe-

Strongwater was the most immersive experience, completely transporting you aboard the wreckage of the Clementine, a fictional sunken galleon. The curved overhead and each wall are painted to appear like planks inside of a ship, with overgrown moss and greenery filling the corners of the old vessel. The bathroom even adds to the experience having a circular window and about 20 locks to keep intruders out.



The vibe felt noticeably chill and relaxed, and the sweet Polynesian sounds were at a great volume for actual conversation, which is a rarity nowadays. Colonial-era paintings of South America, vintage furniture and fishing nets hung about, reminiscent of the golden age of piracy. Candelabras floated along the ceiling, and skulls were loosely scattered along the booths, making you question if the boat was haunted. The answer lies within the captain’s quarters: a more creepy yet intimate space, lit in a dark red glow, which must be reserved beforehand.

Left to right: Dead to Port, Pineapple Whipped Colada, and the Zombie King. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don News

Drinks-

Garnished thoughtfully with chunks of aloe, pineapple slices and a cherry on top, the pineapple whipped colada still wasn’t everything that I hoped it to be. Packed with classic tiki flavors, I hoped that the drink wouldn’t taste like another frosty on vacation, but alas! The choice of allspice liqueur and coconut rum is not to blame: the problem was its quantity. For a drink that tries so hard to be light and creamy, the over-pouring of dark liquor knocks you out of your seat. It’s worth noting that the drink was NOT a sugar rush, and one or two less shots would have brought the libation back to its balance.



The Zombie King was an absolute win for me. With a mix of spiced rums, plus a hint of nutmeg and cinnamon, it’s got this warm, spice-cabinet profile that feels totally unique. The molasses rum adds richness while the citrus brings just enough brightness to keep it refreshing. Most cocktails lean fruity or overly sweet, but this one had a strong character.

#3: The Cauldron

thecauldronbar.com

8028 Beach Blvd ste b

Buena Park, CA 90620

Even cowboys can practice a bit of magic. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don News

Vibe-

Walking into The Cauldron is like stumbling into a witch’s secret lair…if that witch had impeccable taste. The room reflects an occult charm, dimly lit by flickering candles and packed with cracked skulls, paintings of succubus, and antique books crammed into every inch. Every seating area has a unique vibe, from plush green velvet couches to intricately carved high-top chairs, all glowing under low-hanging chandeliers that exude tones of purple and green. The crowd here is effortlessly cool–made up of alternative zoomers, edgy bartenders dressed as horror icons and witchy women who look like they might actually cast spells.



Look closer, and see that the devil is in the details: cauldrons over fireplaces, vases full of eyeball-filled roses, and projections of a black cat that treads along the bar. Even the sign pointing to the bathroom gets its own cheeky Beetlejuice nod. This place doesn’t just commit to the bit—instead, it conjures an experience for its patrons that is both immersive and spooky.

A handful of boysenberry cotton candy is the Knotty Kid trademark. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don News

Drinks-

The drinks are almost as bold as the decor, full of experimentation and puns on the occult. The most ordered and possibly most controversial drink, The Knotty Kid, should require a warning: the sugary sweetness in this tastes much more like a Warhead candy than a cocktail, leaving you puckering until the last sip. I get why this drink was conceptualized: people love gimmicks, especially when referencing the theme park that’s visible from the parking lot. Still, that didn’t stop me from feeling shell-shocked by each sip, as if I chugged a shot of Smirnoff and dumped a packet of sugar in my mouth to soothe the burn. I just don’t party like that anymore.



The off-the-menu (yet wildly popular) Golden Girl made up for the fault. The vodka-based drink was made up of champagne, pineapple, house-made honey and a hint of lemon. I expected to hear waves crashing as I explained to my boyfriend how the acidity of its pineapple worked perfectly with the dryness of the bubbly. It felt like I was sipping on a tropical vacation chased by a warm rush of vanilla. Amazing.



I know if I had an opportunity to explore more of The Cauldron’s creative drink menu—cleverly made to look like an Ouija board—-I would have more flowers to hand out in this department. It’s clear from my cocktails (and the ones I envied at surrounding tables) that the mixologist behind this bar isn’t afraid to make the perfect potion.

#2: Belly of the Beast

http://stowawaytiki.com/botb

14401 Newport Ave

Tustin, CA 92780

A special speakeasy with an original menu hidden inside Stowaway tiki bar. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don News

Overall vibe-

Enter Stowaway, a popular tiki bar inside one of Tustin’s many strip malls. After showing our Yelp reservation to the host, we were led through the Polynesian haven to a faux exit in a corner of the bar. Pushing that door revealed the mouth of Monstro, the whale that swallowed up Pinnochio and his father. Gaped open, it showcased a petite rustic speakeasy. Upon entering the small space, the dim lighting casts an amber glow, allowing you to notice an eclectic mix of macabre decorations: weathered wood panels, tattered ropes, and lanterns hung about. Surrounded by wooden Pinocchios, faux seaweed and the pink, textured walls of the whale’s mouth, the place was a magical room reminiscent of some forgotten fantasy. Getting a reservation here takes at least a week’s notice, but it’s so worth it! With just three cozy booths and two bar seats, the place feels intimate, moody and straight out of a storybook. This is the perfect spot for a classy night out with your heina.

Ice cubes were the main ingredient of the Farewell Jiminy (pictured left). Cleo’s castle (pictured right) left me spinning. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don News

Drinks-

All of the cocktails at this spot are pre-made by bartenders at the start of the day, poured from a tap rather than hand-measured. For about $18 a drink, this felt a bit ridiculous…but maybe I’m just cheap. Farewell Jiminy is the crowd favorite: a tropical drink with a boozy start that fades into mango and passionfruit notes: think mango colada without the cream. Along with it comes dried ginger slices and real toasted crickets, which add a spicy sting and nutty crunch that complement the drink. Although delicious, the massive ice cube fills the glass, leaving only a few sips to finish the whole drink.



Cleo’s Castle was served inside an illuminated fishbowl, a nod to Gepetto’s pet goldfish. Strong, spiced, and not very balanced, you know damn well you’re drinking liquor. This rum, cognac, and botanical gin mix delivers serious flavor, leaving the citrus and macadamia undertones to fade into the background. There is nothing special about its taste, but its big punch is worth the price and left me questioning my reflection in the bathroom mirror for a bit too long afterward. I was lit.

#1: Cowboys and Poodles

https://www.thecowboysandpoodles.com

2948 Randolph Av unit B

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

The host pulled a lever revealing the path to the bar. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don News

Overall vibe-

During the day influencers drag their boyfriends to the LAB Anti-Mall, a quirky collection of indie businesses and art galleries that manage to be both counter-cultural and impossibly Instagrammable. As the sun sets, cool cats head down the street to Cowboys and Poodles, where patrons have to get their IDs checked through a Judas Window, the sliding window seen in mafia movies. Enter into a rainbow-lit room, surrounded by mirrors and pop-art dog paintings on each wall. You may notice a collage of glimmering cowboy hats lining the ceiling as the host pulls a lever, showing the path to the bar.



Upon entering, the scent of burning sage hits your nose as a huge disco ball reflects light around the room. To the right of the bar is an ode to those singing cowboys, with wood paneling and a western feel created with hand-picked retro art, bull skulls, and even a Catholic confessional, titled “Come Clean,” for couples to sit inside and chat. To the left of the bar, on top of a horse carriage, is where the life-sized poodle resides. Chandeliers hang over the carriage (which seats four) and pink chairs line around half of the bar. Pink-painted walls, bedazzling and a girly-pop wallpaper make the contrast clear between it and the cowboys.

This is the spot to show to your homegirls you still know what’s up. Photo by Talan Garcia / el Don News

Drinks-