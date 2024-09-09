Remembering Kathy Patterson Beloved SAC English Professor of 29 years 

Kathy Patterson, retired English professor and former Honors Transfer Program coordinator, died July 26 after a long battle against rheumatoid arthritis and lung disease. A dedicated English professor for 29 years and program coordinator for 24 years, it is hard to find an English student, alumni or faculty member who was not impacted by Kathy’s passing.

Current Honors Transfer Program coordinator and English department co-chair Christina Axtell remembered Kathy’s fun personality, vast knowledge and deep love for Shakespeare.

Kathy was a teacher who devoted her life to her students and forged lifelong relationships. Many of her students, including Axtell, went on to become friends. “She was a character,” said Axtell, “She didn’t shy away from speaking her mind. She was just a brilliant person. Anyone who knew her was better for it. She’s just an amazing, awesome woman.”

English student Mary Sarinana contributed her multiple scholarships to Kathy, who constantly pushed her to apply. “She was a pushing force… She pushed me to do better not only in class but also to sign up for things. That’s my main memory of her saying, ‘Just do it. Even if you don’t think you can, you can.’”

Kathy shined bright as a mentor, advisor and professor while also serving the students of Santa Ana College through her philanthropy. As a passionate donor, Kathy’s name is tied to nine scholarships in the SAC Scholarship Awards 2023-2024 program. Some scholarships donated by Kathy include the Honors Wizards Scholarship and Living La Vida Logic Scholarship. She also penned Literature Matters, a scholarship “Awarded to students for outstanding achievement in English literature.”

Christina Romero, Executive Director of the SAC Foundation in charge of scholarship funds, hopes others will follow Kathy’s example of participating in student success, advocating and giving back to the SAC community.

Students and faculty alike saw Kathy’s generosity. “[Kathy] formed these scholarships. She designed them. She was relentless in her pursuit that the Honors Program was always front and center and that the college and the foundation knew its importance,” said Romero.

Those who did not have classes with Kathy knew her best as the coordinator of the Honors Program for over 2 decades. SAC alumni and member of the Honors Program, Minh Pham, remembered Kathy fondly as a mentor, sending out emails as late as midnight and writing countless letters of recommendation. “She was very caring about the students,” claimed Pham. “She was not someone there for the paycheck…She encouraged every student to come back, be confident, focused and be able to be successful.”

Students and faculty alike recognized Kathy’s impact.

“Even if Kathy is not here anymore, we will still believe that she is with us. The students will remember her,” said Pham.

“She really was one of a kind, and I believe SAC was better for having her,” said Axtell.

Kathy Patterson’s legacy will continue to live on in the Honors Program as it will soon be given the chance to breathe new life in D-110 after operating from Axtell’s office. The SAC Academic Senate and College Council presented and passed a recommendation to name the designated space in honor of Kathy Patterson.

While there is no physical date for the new permanent location of the Honors Program, Axtell looks forward to the program’s future. The new location will be on the lower level of the D Building, which is easily accessible for students. This news is especially important as a new and permanent home for the Honors Program was, as Axtell confirmed, something Kathy advocated for a long time.

“For now, students can come to D-427 if they are interested in the Honors Program. Got to throw that plug in there. Kathy would do that too,” said Axtell.

A service and reception celebrating Kathy Patterson’s life will be held Sept. 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Stages Bar, 604 E. Dyer Road, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

RSVP at:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfYbAugEpOP_04s5DW-Z4T49YhfuBJ7m_fSNzKTLyiL9R7KaA/viewform