General Innovation: El Don 100

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of el Don’s inaugural issue in 1924, a team of students and alumni transformed a century’s worth of content into an engaging, multimedia exhibit in the heart of Santa Ana. Former and current el Don staff members scoured print and digital archives to retrieve the finest pieces of journalism on subjects ranging from college infrastructure to sports, and from breaking news to lifestyle topics. They created room-spanning timelines, collage walls made up of the publication’s most stunning cover pages, and three-dimensional dioramas explaining the positive impact that el Don has had on Santa Ana College and the neighboring communities throughout the 20th and 21st centuries.

The opening reception, which took place on the same evening as the monthly Santa Ana Art Walk, drew over 200 guests to the exhibit. Another public reception garnered attention from Activista Media, an OC-based media organization. An alumni reception drew nearly 100 professionals from around the country who traveled to connect with one another, reminisce, and celebrate the legacy of el Don. Current editors kept the exhibition open on additional evening viewing hours and promoted the exhibition on social media, drawing attention from young professionals, aspiring artists, and immigrant families.

The idea to turn 100 years of journalism into an interactive experience for the entire community is the epitome of creativity and innovation. We are incredibly proud of our small but mighty staff.

A feature piece about the el Don team planning and achieving this success was published in LAist and broadcast on NPR.