Social Media Reporting: Election Coverage

For the 2024 election this fall semester, el Don staff, led by reporter-turned-social-media-editor Lizette Gallos-Cisneros, delivered dynamic, community-centered multimedia coverage on Instagram that informed and engaged their Gen Z audience. The social media reporting initiative began with a Voter Registration video in mid-October that encouraged civic participation, followed by consistent election content on Stories and Reels through election day. Through a focus on service journalism, visual storytelling, and amplifying student voices, the team provided actionable, engaging reporting tailored to their audience.

Carousel posts and infographics broke down voter information from the print edition, including detailed explanations of state propositions. A photo essay offered behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Orange County Registrar’s Office, adding depth and transparency to the election process. On Election Day, editors fanned out across the city, posting live updates from multiple vote centers via IG Stories. The print edition’s voter guide was also promoted through social media, bridging traditional and digital journalism.

Post-election, results and analysis were shared through Stories and feed posts, along with Reels capturing student opinions—or the lack thereof—on election outcomes. These efforts were highlighted in the account’s main profile, creating a permanent resource for students.

As the only outlet covering the college district board and the only news platform elevating youth voices in Orange County, el Don stood out for its impactful and inclusive reporting. Lizette’s leadership ensured students were informed, engaged, and represented during one of the most contentious elections in recent history.