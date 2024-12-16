Dark
Light
Today: December 18, 2024
December 16, 2024
1 min read

Social Media Reporting: Election Coverage

For the 2024 election this fall semester, el Don staff, led by reporter-turned-social-media-editor Lizette Gallos-Cisneros, delivered dynamic, community-centered multimedia coverage on Instagram that informed and engaged their Gen Z audience. The social media reporting initiative began with a Voter Registration video in mid-October that encouraged civic participation, followed by consistent election content on Stories and Reels through election day. Through a focus on service journalism, visual storytelling, and amplifying student voices, the team provided actionable, engaging reporting tailored to their audience.

Carousel posts and infographics broke down voter information from the print edition, including detailed explanations of state propositions. A photo essay offered behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Orange County Registrar’s Office, adding depth and transparency to the election process. On Election Day, editors fanned out across the city, posting live updates from multiple vote centers via IG Stories. The print edition’s voter guide was also promoted through social media, bridging traditional and digital journalism.

Post-election, results and analysis were shared through Stories and feed posts, along with Reels capturing student opinions—or the lack thereof—on election outcomes. These efforts were highlighted in the account’s main profile, creating a permanent resource for students.
As the only outlet covering the college district board and the only news platform elevating youth voices in Orange County, el Don stood out for its impactful and inclusive reporting. Lizette’s leadership ensured students were informed, engaged, and represented during one of the most contentious elections in recent history.

el Don News
Follow us
Latest posts by el Don News (see all)
READ MORE:  General Innovation: El Don 100

el Don News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

General Innovation: El Don 100

Latest from Blog

Baseball – 20110308 – Fullerton

Author Recent Posts Follow usel Don News Follow usLatest posts by el Don News (see all) Social Media Reporting: Election Coverage - December 16, 2024 General Innovation: El Don 100 - December

General Innovation: El Don 100

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of el Don’s inaugural issue in 1924, a team of students and alumni transformed a century’s worth of content into an engaging, multimedia exhibit in the heart

5 Fabulously themed bars in OC

On my quest for the best-themed bars in town, I graded each one on vibe and drinks—the two essentials for a great night out. Vibe’s all about the decor and atmosphere, while
Go toTop