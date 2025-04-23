In Photos: OC Japan Fair

One of the biggest Japanese events in Orange County was held at the OC Fairgrounds from April 4-6. At this event, a variety of staple Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese foods were sold, including sushi from Gong Su Gan and different types of boba drinks from Boba Bestie. Many pop-up shops showcased cultural dress wear and cosplay outfits sold by Kawaii Chainzz and Love2Bees Crochet gifts. Additionally, several mini events were hosted, including a cosplay contest at the back of the fairgrounds and a video game contest at the front.

More than 20 different food stands at this event provided a variety of Asian cuisine to choose from. Some of these stands have different types of specialty items such as the rated R ramen burger or the grilled garlic lobster from Cafe 949. One boba vendor gave away free cups with any purchase of food adorned with Sanrio characters. Different types of beverages and desserts were also being sold at the event such as churros with ice cream. The Bluey & Co matcha stand was very popular and was surrounded by people with a wait time of around 20 to 25 minutes.

Cosplay was a popular theme of this event. Many people in line were waiting to get into the cosplay contest where fans would display their costumes from various anime and video games such as Pikachu from the Pokémon series or Goku from the Dragon Ball Z series.

The majority of the event was centered on the shops selling cultural items. Many of the little shops around the event were also selling things for people to add to their outfits like different types of swords from Anime Topia.

Traditional Japanese outerwear was sold as well as a mix of cross-cultural pieces such as a Mexican poncho with different anime characters throughout the front. Small shops and businesses provided manicures, tote bags and many different types of trinkets being sold all throughout the event.

The line formed of people ordering many different kinds of dumplings. Photos by Alexis Vega / el Don

Different types of bonsai trees are being designed which is a tree that holds significance in Japanese culture. Photos by Alexis Vega / el Don

Different types of crochet figures from different forms of media such as the Ninja Turtles, Hello Kitty, etc. Photos by Alexis Vega / el Don

Different types of katanas were being sold at one of the pop-up shops. Photos by Alexis Vega / el Don

A mix of two different cultural wear from Japan and Mexico with different forms of media such as Pokemon, Dragon Ball Z, etc. Photos by Alexis Vega / el Don