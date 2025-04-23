Say Boo to Labubus

My Christmas edition Sonny Angel sits on my desk, staring at me with its signature innocent glare. When I’m at home, I look over at my sister’s vanity table where she has an elephant Sonny Angel Hippers, a chicken Sonny Angel that I gifted her and a knock-off angel that my mom got for her on her trip to Mexico.

I’ve seen many collectibles in the trinket world come and go, but Labubus have me wondering if we’ve descended into madness. Labubus are freaky-looking elves that have a mischievous grin and serrated teeth. They come in many different variations, tempting buyers to collect as many as they can.

These trinkets are noticeably different from all the other ones that have cycled out of the public eye. Unlike Funko Pops and Beanie Babies, these collectibles bring shame to trinkets. They don’t bring me peace and tranquility. They are disturbing to look at. I’m being gaslit to believe that these gremlins are cute enough to put on my purse.

Trinkets are supposed to be visually appealing. Sonny Angels were created to bring relief to the women of Japan in 2004 when they were going through a recession. Labubus don’t achieve that goal. They look at me like they’ll come alive and attack me.

No shade to the girls who love Labubus, but I just don’t get it. Buying clothes and accessories for your mini monsters does not make them cute.

TikTok popularized Sonny Angels, then it was Smiskis and Monchhichi. There’s a good chance you’ve seen these trinkets all over your feed.

Trinket culture has taken over TikTok and it seems like everyone is dying to get in on the trend. Now, Labubus have taken the spotlight and are hanging off of every trinket collector’s purse.

Labubus were popularized by Lisa from Blackpink, a K-pop girl group, who posted her giant Labubu plush toy on her Instagram story. Celebrities are going to continue posting pictures of their trinkets, and people are going to buy them to keep up with the trend. At what point does it go too far? People aren’t buying trinkets for their own personal enjoyment. They’re buying it because they want to keep up with what’s popular.

What’s going to happen when Labubus aren’t trendy anymore? People are going to be left with these creepy little creatures, not knowing what to do with them. It’s like fast fashion. People buy from fast fashion just for the clothes to end up at the dump. Trinket culture is becoming more about trends and less about passion.

In this economy, I am not spending more than 30 dollars on a stuffed animal that brings me anxiety. Beanie Babies were created to be an affordable and adorable animal. The ridiculous price you pay for these Labubus cannot be justified.

I want people to take a step back and think about the way they spend their money. Don’t waste your money on something that’s going to die out once a new trinket hits the market. Seeing people spend a crazy amount of money on Labubus makes my heart hurt. Be responsible with your money and ask yourself if you really find this Labubu worth your money. It’s most likely not.