Fiestas Patrias returns to its traditional home in DTSA

People packed the streets of Downtown Santa Ana in their cowboy boots and traditional Mexican dresses on both Sept. 14 and 15 to celebrate the 44th annual Fiestas Patrias Festival and Parade.

4th Street was closed between Broadway St. and Mortimer St. to make room for the celebration of Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain.

Councilmember Johnathan Ryan Hernandez fought to bring Fiestas Patrias back to its home on 4th Street, since moved towards Flower Street by the Santa Ana Jail since 2018.

“When I got elected in 2020, the event was held on Flower near the jail, and many residents felt that Flower Street was disconnected from the cultura,” said Hernandez. “We fought and we persisted with the Orange County streetcar construction, and we successfully brought this event back to La Cuatro.”

All types of people surrounded to watch the folklorico dancers. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Savory aromas of tacos and tortas from food trucks filled the air. Vendors lined the streets with options for all cravings, from juicy corn on the cobs to crispy cinnamon churros.

The sound of giggling came from children in Dia de los Muertos face paint, riding the ferris wheel and running back into line to go down the colorful slides again and again.

Vendors sold traditional Mexican clothing, jewelry and random trinkets like Hello Kitty plushies. Alex Vargas, owner of Vibes Boutique, sold handcrafted pottery dishes and candles from the Mexican state Puebla, wanting to sell something different than clothing.

Gloria Perez, has been selling handmade jewelry at Fiestas Patrias for two years. “I really enjoy seeing the community come out dressed up to celebrate,” Perez shared. “Seeing families of all generations dressing up and celebrating their roots is just beautiful and heartwarming.”

Towards the end of the festival, hundreds of people filled the mainstage to dance to a variety of live Mexicano jams, from mariachi to corridos.

“It’s a family tradition to attend,” said Gil Lopez, Santa Ana native. “Seeing people like me celebrate who they are authentically makes me feel right at home.” Lopez shared that he has been attending Fiestas Patrias in Santa Ana his whole life.