Latinx Heritage Month celebration takes place at Argyros Plaza

Loud music echoed from the speakers throughout the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, welcoming families and friends to an inclusive celebration of Latinx art and culture. On Sep. 14, Segerstrom Center of the Arts hosted the Latinx Heritage Month Festival. Children giggled as their faces were painted, groups of friends lined up to take photos with silly props and couples danced together to the rhythmic beats of cumbias.

Attendee Tania has been going to events hosted by SCFTA since the summer. “I like that the event offers resources as well as fun activities and music,” she stated.

Community organizations such as Latino Health Access, Latinx Parenting and Orange County Public Libraries joined in the celebration. Attendees who stopped by got the chance to receive tote bags, buttons and informational pamphlets on their programs.

Attendees dressed in traditional Mexican dresses rushed onto the dance floor to groove and sway to Latin music classics. Cumbia band Betty’s Mustache grabbed the audience’s attention with their reimagined pop song covers. Attendees then watched as dancers gathered on the stage and performed a traditional Bolivian routine, while dressed in their colorful garb.

When the performance finished, attendees refueled their energy with street tacos from Tacomiendo Mexican Grill. Horchata iced coffee from Cali Delights washed down the carne asada, and for those wanting to top off their experience, hot chocolate-drizzled churros were offered from the same truck..

Orange-based artist Casa Lulo provided a screen printing demonstration, displaying how a mesh screen pushes ink onto a surface to create an image. Attendees received a special tote bag after the tutorial. The bag’s design incorporated an important theme of the event, reading: “Arte Para Todxs” or “Art for Everyone.” A sign explained the “x”, explaining that the gender-inclusive suffix replaces the “o/a” ending in Spanish.

Priscilla Reyes, community engagement manager at SCFTA, hosts events at the plaza that are free and accessible to the community. Reyes hopes more people learn about SCFTA. “[These events are] super important as we are in Orange County and there are people who do not grow up knowing about Segerstrom,” stated Reyes. “The goal is for this to be a third place for people to learn new sounds, music and culture.”

The event was accessible with SCFTA’s Plaza Pass, available to anyone over 18 to attend free events like concerts and festivals at the Julianna and George Argyros Plaza after signing up on their website.

“I hope more people find us and feel welcomed to come and experience different kinds of art,” said Reyes.

For more information on how to apply for the Plaza Pass visit: https://www.scfta.org/shows-events/plaza-pass.