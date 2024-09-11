IN PHOTOS: “The Motorcycles” at The Lyon Air Museum

The Lyon Air Museum’s now-ended “The Motorcycles” exhibit was located at 19300 Ike Jones Rd., next to John Wayne Airport. The museum took a twist on its yearly summer showcase where they have been known to feature vintage cars.
Although the car guys weren’t able to see their favorite flashy convertible this year, for the first time, the motorcycle fans got their own treat.
These historically significant vehicles caught the interest of not only motorcycle enthusiasts but anyone who has seen Top Gun: Maverick, or heard of Evel Knievel and Steve McQueen.
