IN PHOTOS: “The Motorcycles” at The Lyon Air Museum

The Lyon Air Museum’s now-ended “The Motorcycles” exhibit was located at 19300 Ike Jones Rd., next to John Wayne Airport. The museum took a twist on its yearly summer showcase where they have been known to feature vintage cars.

Although the car guys weren’t able to see their favorite flashy convertible this year, for the first time, the motorcycle fans got their own treat.

These historically significant vehicles caught the interest of not only motorcycle enthusiasts but anyone who has seen Top Gun: Maverick, or heard of Evel Knievel and Steve McQueen.

The supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon is the fastest production bike and used in the 6th highest-grossing film; Top Gun: Maverick. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don

5/8 aircrafts in the air museum are Federal Aviation Administration certified. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don

The Lyon Air Museum was established in 2009. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don

“I’m proud of these planes, I’m learning a lot of history.” Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don

The bikes were distributed around the whole museum, rather than being cornered into one section. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don

The 1984 Kawasaki Ninja GPZ 900R featured in the original Top Gun: Maverick was the first production bike that could accelerate from 0 to 60 MPH in three seconds. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don

Evel Knievels’ 1976 Harley-Davidson sportster “stratocycle” made for the film “Viva Knievel!” Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don

Unlike touring exhibitions, all of the motorcycles that were showcased were borrowed from their actual owners. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don

“People keep coming back and show up in numbers so we know we’re doing the right thing.” Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don

The Justice Brothers became the first NASCAR sponsor to have their companies’ logo on their cars. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don