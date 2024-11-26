Exploring “Fantasy: Realms of Imagination” at the Bowers Museum

Fantasy is more than just a genre, it’s a bridge between the ancient and the modern, connecting timeless myths and folklore with today’s multimedia culture. Fantasy: Realms of Imagination, now on exhibit at the Bowers Museum, dives into the world of fantasy, showcasing the genre across mediums such as books, theater costumes and gaming. This eclectic collection invites visitors to rediscover favorites while exploring new stories they have yet to encounter.

“With this exhibition, you come here to find something you are familiar with,” explains Matthew Sangster, professor of English literature at the University of Glasgow and the exhibit’s curator. “Then you find fantasies from other cultures, perspectives and formats.” Sangster accompanied and curated the exhibit as it traveled from the British Library to here in Santa Ana, its first international showing.

Fantasy: Realms of Imagination offers something for all ages. Literary fans will enjoy early manuscripts of childhood classics like “Alice in Wonderland.” Gamers will recognize scenes from “Dark Souls” and early editions of “Dungeons & Dragons” while theater and costume enthusiasts will gush over wardrobes from “Sleeping Beauty” and “Wicked.”

This collection of artifacts, multimedia displays and texts captures the essence of a genre that defies definition. Attendees can look back at the diverse history and glimpse the constantly shifting present of fantasy.

Fantasy: Realms of Imagination is running through Feb 16, 2025 get your tickets HERE