Dark
Light
Today: November 28, 2024
November 26, 2024
·
1 min read

Exploring “Fantasy: Realms of Imagination” at the Bowers Museum

Princess Aurora's delicate pink dress, designed by Nicholas Georgiadis and worn by Margot Fonteyn for the 1968 Royal Ballet & Opera's production of Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Sleeping Beauty,’ is embellished with intricate beading and lace. Photo by Chris Treble / el Don
Prince Florimund’s regal red tunic, designed by Nicholas Georgiadis and worn by Rudolf Nureyev in the 1968 Royal Ballet & Opera production of 'The Sleeping Beauty,' features a military cut that enhanced the dancer’s commanding presence on stage. Photo by Chris Treble / el Don
Susan Hilferty's enchanting emerald costume for the 2006 London stage production of Wicked dazzles with shimmering sequins and jewels. The dress’ mermaid shape emphasizes the silhouette and is complemented by a chic lacy hat and parasol. Photo by Chris Treble / el Don
Enchanted by otherworldly charm, Alice, the heroine of Lewis Carroll's 1865 novel ‘Alice's Adventures in Wonderland,’ observes a dreamlike scene of giant mushrooms, steaming teapots and a mischievous cat, all exuding a surreal aura of absurdity. Photo by Chris Treble / el Don
Dungeons & Dragons was first published by Americans Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1979. In this collaborative storytelling game players use dice and chance to blend character-driven narratives, strategic battles and world-building. Photo by Chris Treble / el Don
Unfathonable, released in 2021 by Fantasy Flight Games, is a horror-themed board game designed by Tony Fanchi and Cory Konieczka. The game is set in 1913 aboard the fictional ocean liner SS Atlantica, en route to Boston. Players must work together to fend off terrifying monsters and otherworldly horrors, all while uncovering a hidden traitor determined to sabotage their efforts and sink the ship. Photo by Chris Treble / el Don
“Visual culture is a big part of fantasy,” remarked professor Sangster, standing before ‘An Anciente Mappe of Fairyland.’ The mural, originally printed in 1918 by English artist Bernard Sleigh, depicts scenes from many fantasy realms combined into one. Photo by Chris Treble / el Don
Across her 16-book series, American author Robin Hobb weaves an expansive epic, tracing the lives of interconnected characters bound by magic. The series grapples with political intrigue and the lost secrets of a long-forgotten civilization in 'The Realm of the Elderlings.' Photo by Chris Treble / el Don
Fantasy: Realms of Imagination runs through Feb 16, 2025

Fantasy is more than just a genre, its a bridge between the ancient and the modern, connecting timeless myths and folklore with today’s multimedia culture. Fantasy: Realms of Imagination, now on exhibit at the Bowers Museum, dives into the world of fantasy, showcasing the genre across mediums such as books, theater costumes and gaming. This eclectic collection invites visitors to rediscover favorites while exploring new stories they have yet to encounter.

“With this exhibition, you come here to find something you are familiar with,” explains Matthew Sangster, professor of English literature at the University of Glasgow and the exhibit’s curator. “Then you find fantasies from other cultures, perspectives and formats.” Sangster accompanied and curated the exhibit as it traveled from the British Library to here in Santa Ana, its first international showing.

Fantasy: Realms of Imagination offers something for all ages. Literary fans will enjoy early manuscripts of childhood classics like “Alice in Wonderland.” Gamers will recognize scenes from “Dark Souls” and early editions of “Dungeons & Dragons” while theater and costume enthusiasts will gush over wardrobes from “Sleeping Beauty” and “Wicked.”

This collection of artifacts, multimedia displays and texts captures the essence of a genre that defies definition. Attendees can look back at the diverse history and glimpse the constantly shifting present of fantasy.

Fantasy: Realms of Imagination is running through Feb 16, 2025 get your tickets HERE

Christopher Treble
Latest posts by Christopher Treble (see all)
READ MORE:  Remembering coach Anthony White

Tags:

Related Posts

Christopher Treble

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

It’s now easier than ever to compete for and receive scholarship funds 

Next Story

I deserve control over my body, not the government

Latest from Blog

Baseball – 20110308 – Fullerton

Author Recent Posts Christopher Treble Latest posts by Christopher Treble (see all) Exploring “Fantasy: Realms of Imagination” at the Bowers Museum - November 26, 2024 Recall to Election: Newest Board Member’s Return

SAC student thoughts post election

Donald Trump won the 2024 election and will be our 47th president. After asking over 35 SAC students how they felt about the election results, some responded that they were upset, some
Go toTop

Don't Miss

IN PHOTOS: A trip around the streets of New Orleans

The four el Don editors headed to New Orleans to

International Fest thrives despite cancelation

The sound of students singing karaoke loudly in Tagalog filled