Construction for LGBTQ+ Center begins this academic year

Construction of an anticipated center for LGBTQ+ identifying students in the Village is expected to begin in late 2024 or early 2025.

Officials said the new SAC Pride Center location will be funded by affinity group money from the state and will be large enough to provide permanent offices for a program coordinator, counselors, and a therapist. Rules prevent hiring a coordinator before a site is constructed.

“I believe that the school administration is responsible for providing an identified space and resource options for LGBTQ+ students,” said Lisa Macafee, SAC Pride and generalist counselor and a member of the SAC PRIDE! Advisory Board.

Until the center is open, Macafee suggested that students can support the Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) club, and take advantage of designated safe spaces on campus.

“GSA meetings help students connect and fill open officer positions or the club benefit money gets lost without ratifying,” GSA president, Joseph Gonzalez explained. Inter-Club Council officer requirements must be met for club membership to get ratified and have access to funding and meeting spaces.

As student board president, Gonzalez is resolved to offer both fun group events and support workshops for GSA students despite the lack of current support from the administration. He had to secure a student meeting room on campus through his resources as a dance major for over 150 students who signed up at Club Rush this week.

“Hopefully we can get some officers this semester … the meeting room and different meeting days allow more students to participate,” Gonzalez said.

Project leads for the SAC PRIDE! Advisory Board are professor of communication studies Lance Lockwood and dean of Student Affairs Greg Toya. They are working on the LGBTQ+ program plan due to the state this December. They are developing the plan together with guidance from other advisory board members.

Each planning phase of the SAC Pride Center will be funded by allocations from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office. The CCCCO is responsible for dispersing funds and auditing student services program plans.

“SAC PRIDE! is active and working diligently with SAC, Rancho Santiago Community College District, and our Administrators to bring the best program and facility that our campus deserves,” Lockwood said.

Macafee clarified that the administration has used language to describe the process as lengthy and tedious, meaning that students should expect construction to be completed beyond the expected date. Some administrators have already cited RSCCD rules as a partial obstacle to timely implementation.

LGBTQ+ students seeking essential resources or affirming support will soon find a directory of educators and community allies from the advisory board ​​on the SAC PRIDE! LGBTQ+ Webpage.

“My goal has been to list LGBTQ+ advocates on our website with bios,” Macafee said.

GSA Club Meetings start September 9th in Room A210 from 2:30-3:45 p.m. and Lunch Wednesdays will take place at noon in the quad. Email Joseph Gonzalez at: josephcommission@gmail.com to join the SAC Pride group chat for all GSA events or follow @sac.gsa on Instagram.