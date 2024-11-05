IN PHOTOS: Here’s how vote-by-mail ballots are counted in Orange County

For the past two weeks, el Don has been going to the Orange County Registrar of Voters Headquarters in Santa Ana to learn about secure voting and how local vote-by-mail ballots are received and processed firsthand.

Many meticulous steps are involved in receiving and processing the ballots, including verifying signatures, scanning, sorting and storing the ballots on secure hard drives. Below are exclusive behind-the-scenes looks as staff prepare for the historic election on Nov. 5.

After Vote-by-Mail ballot envelopes are received from ballot drop boxes, the Post Office, or Vote Centers they are scanned and sorted by precinct. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

ROV staff review the ballot envelope images and verify signatures against voter registration records. Those that don’t match are flagged for further review. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

Ballot envelopes pass through an extractor device that slices open the envelope so the ballot can be manually removed. Overhead monitors display the activity at each extraction station. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

To be counted, Vote-by-Mail ballots must be scanned, reviewed and stored on secure drives until after 8 p.m. election night. The scanners are not connected to any outside network or the internet. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

Ballots that are damaged or not properly marked go through an additional process. The original ballot is labeled “ORIGINAL” and duplicate ballots, marked by hand or electronically, are stamped “DUPLICATE”. They are then reviewed and scanned. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don