IN PHOTOS: Here’s how vote-by-mail ballots are counted in Orange County
For the past two weeks, el Don has been going to the Orange County Registrar of Voters Headquarters in Santa Ana to learn about secure voting and how local vote-by-mail ballots are received and processed firsthand.
Many meticulous steps are involved in receiving and processing the ballots, including verifying signatures, scanning, sorting and storing the ballots on secure hard drives. Below are exclusive behind-the-scenes looks as staff prepare for the historic election on Nov. 5.
