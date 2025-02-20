Welcome back! Here’s what to know about parking, food and more

Construction on Bristol St is making the roads congested and by 10 a.m. there will be lines to park in every lane. Photo by Alexis Vega / el Don

Parking

By Lizett Gallo

Finding parking is difficult again at SAC as the spring semester starts. Here is some helpful information to beat the traffic.

Before 2 p.m. it seems that students are leaving their homes 20-30 minutes before their class begins for a good spot.

“If I’m running late, it’s a bit frustrating when I can’t find parking,” said Ciara, a first-year psychology student.

Expect heavy traffic at 10 a.m., so try to go to the back of the lot closest to Washington for more available spaces.

Construction spans from the G building (the Cook gym) to the M building (planetarium). Photo by Martin Tadros / el Don

Construction

By Ash Mojica

Santa Ana College continues its Campus Entrance Improvement project, which has closed off the campus’s main entrance on 17th Street and Santa Ana College. Construction of a new campus entrance began in the spring of 2024. The plan will create vehicle and pedestrian access, increase drop-off areas, and more.

Construction can be easily distinguished by fences in front of the Johnson Student Center, near Hammond Hall and the Technical Arts building. Parking in Lot 1 and surrounding pathways has been closed off. The temporary closure of its main entrance has left SAC students to find alternative routes to arrive on campus. Analy Aguilar, a psychology major, has had to switch to the entrance on 17th Street and College Way. “I didn’t know what the construction was for, ” said Aguilar, “I just knew it was there.”

The campus’s main entrance will remain closed until February 2026.

At the SAC Cafe, hot sandwiches and breakfast burritos can be paired with either specialty brewed coffees or berry smoothies. Photo by Jarely Olmos / el Don

Sac Cafe/Quick stop

By Nico Escobedo

The SAC Bookstore and Cafe is located inside the Johnson Student Center. It offers a wide variety of drinks, snacks, meals, and even desserts.

“We pay attention to what students are taking and are not, and we’ll restock more often on items that have high demand, like spicy chips or sandwiches, and things we need like fruit bowls, salads, and so on. With the stuff not being taken, we look to replace them with options students will actually want,” says Bookstore staff member Raul Quinonez.

If you need a quick snack in between class times, Don Express can be found between the C and D buildings. You can pick up finger food, snacks, and drinks here along with school supplies such as scantrons, calculators, and even batteries. Keep in mind that they don’t always have staff available, they won’t be open.

The SAC Bookstore and Don Express are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. SAC Cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m Monday through Thursday.

The Neally Library will also be gaining a book drop bin that will be available outside the front of the library. Photo by Kaitlyn Han / el Don

E Lockers

By Maxwell Reed

New e-lockers have been installed at the front of SAC’s library. They will be free for students and accessible in the next four to five weeks. The e-lockers will allow students to pick up holds from the library and turn in rented materials.

Library co-chairs Nicole Patch and Jaki King expect the e-lockers to be a helpful resource for students. “If [students] have a book they need, we can put it in their locker. They can show up when they’re available within the week that we can keep it in there and then they [can] return it,” said Patch.



Students could also check out the library’s website for one-on-one online tutoring appointments via Zoom or in-person to work on any research assignments. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Basic needs assistance forms are available for students to fill out so that thrive center employees can properly assess your needs or schedule an appointment. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

Thrive Center

By Arianna Chavarria

The Fainbarg Chase Thrive Center has moved from VL-206 to VL-110. The thrive center has combined its food pantry and office into one space and added new refrigeration, shelving, appliances, and supplies. Thrive offers many services for students, such as a Career Closet, CalFresh, hygiene kits, a diaper program, and housing assistance.

According to the center’s webpage, the limit for students is one basket of groceries per student per week. Have your student ID ready upon arrival and they encourage you to bring your own grocery bag.

The Thrive Center is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (10 a.m. to noon; reopen 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.). They are closed on Tuesdays for restocking and on Weekends.

Paloma Alcilbar, the Admin Clerk, says for students to “come to the center and use the CalFresh services.”