The hunt for the best banana matcha latte in OC

This spring belongs to banana matcha. Over the last few months, the unlikely brew has sent TikTok on the hunt for the perfect green brew with the best layer of banana foam on top. People in Orange County especially seem to be taken by the viral drink. More than 10 shops in the OC have jumped on the trend and created their own version of the drink. I tried five and rated them based on taste, presentation and cost.

My takeaway? Not all banana matcha is created equal.

From worst to best, here are the rankings:

The matcha had a mossy green color and the foam was quite pale, closer to white than yellow. Photo by Kaitlyn Han / el Don

#5 – Ape Coffee

2817 E Chapman Ave Orange; @apecoffeeoc, https://theapecoffee.com/

As I exited the cold, dimly lit concrete room with white neon lights, I sipped on the aped-themed coffee shop’s take on banana matcha, a drink they call the Incredible Ape Matcha. The only thing incredible about it was how little it tasted of banana and how much it did of onion and refrigerator. To be more precise, it tasted like someone had left a banana peel in a glass of milk in the back of the refrigerator for three days and then dropped a banana chip on top. There must have been garlic or something in that fridge too, because the drink carried heavy notes of armpit that lingered in its aftertaste. The only saving grace was some cinnamon sprinkled on top which acted as a scent barrier.

The drink was deceptive because the presentation was appealing. The matcha had a mossy green color, and the foam was quite pale, closer to white than yellow. Upon stirring, the foam disappeared immediately and left behind no banana flavor.

Ape Coffee was established in 2023 and accepts card only. The shop seems to be pretty popular and has two locations (Orange and Placentia), so the coffee must be good, but that banana matcha has to be a prank in a cup. Please do not waste your $7 like I did.

It was beautifully ombred with pastel yellow banana milk at the bottom of the drink, sage green matcha in the middle, and pale blond cream foam on top. Photo by Kaitlyn Han / el Don

#4 – Trung Ngyuen E-Coffee

427 N Euclid St. Santa Ana; @trungnguyenecoffee.usa

Located on the corner of a residential area on the border of Santa Ana and Garden Grove is Trung Nguyen E-Coffee. Inside, the shop has a beautiful coffee roast display with columns of transparent coffee bean dispensers with gold bands across them and boxes of beans from Vietnam. The shop’s array of seating and tables are strategically placed in nooks, perfect for studying.

The latte was a thing of beauty. It was beautifully ombred with pastel yellow banana milk at the bottom of the drink, sage green matcha in the middle, and pale blond cream foam on top. When you stir the drink, the matcha bleeds into the banana milk, turning the color of the beverage an almost aquamarine green.

Despite the matcha’s vibrant color, Trung Nguyen E-Coffee’s Banana Matcha did not have any matcha flavor in it whatsoever. When mixed, the drink had a very strong artificial banana flavor that tasted a lot like the special edition minion banana creme-flavored PEEPS. The sweetness overpowered the matcha. Instead of purchasing this drink for $6.75, you could buy the Korean banana milk available in a 6-pack at your local Asian supermarket and mix it yourself with some matcha. The flavors are the same. Traditional matcha lovers would hate this drink, but it is perfect for banana laffy taffy lovers.

This banana latte had a decent presentation with a sprinkling of Nilla wafers on top that promised a welcoming crunch and an olive-colored body. Photo by Kaitlyn Han / el Don

#3 – Okayama Kobo Bakery and Cafe

155 W Center St Promenade Anaheim; @okayamakobousa, https://www.okayamakobousa.com/

Okayama Kobo Bakery and Cafe is a Japanese bakery and cafe that specializes in Japanese pastries and unique drink flavors. The banana matcha seemed like it would be an easy win for them but being able to balance these opposing flavors in this trendy drink is proving difficult.

This banana latte had a decent presentation with a sprinkling of Nilla wafers on top that promised a welcoming crunch and an olive-colored body. The cream top was a pastel lemon yellow and had more of a thick pudding-like consistency. I expected the matcha flavor to be more prominent up top, but once mixed, it tasted more like an almond or vanilla matcha combination. The slightly sweet grassy flavor of the matcha was revealed only after the powder had settled to the bottom of the latte which then mixed with the artificial banana flavor of the cream.

Okayama Kobo’s Banana Cream Matcha Latte was mediocre at best. I won’t be spending $5.75 on a latte that doesn’t taste anything like a banana matcha again.

The color of the matcha was a deep crocodile green, and the color of the pudding resembled butter. Photo by Kaitlyn Han / el Don

#2 – Da Vien Coffee

9731 Bolsa Ave. Garden Grove; @daviencoffee, (714)-591-5515, https://www.davien.com/

Da Vien Coffee is well known in Garden Grove for its viral desserts and simple aesthetic. The bustling cafe in the heart of the city’s Koreatown is constantly packed. At Da Vien, this Vietnamese coffee shop’s take on the banana matcha is unique in that they use their traditional house matcha and top it with a banana pudding. The color of the matcha was a deep crocodile green, and the color of the pudding resembled butter. The staggering $7 latte is honestly worth each cent.

The taste and texture of the banana pudding/cream are identical to JELLO banana pudding. Who doesn’t love banana pudding? The matcha flavor in this latte has a stronger vegetable or grassy taste than the others that lingers. Higher quality matcha has this trait and allows the banana flavor to stand out more. The combination of artificial banana flavor and matcha was finally actually intertwined so I could taste both flavors at the same time. This matcha flavor is naturally creamy as well.

It is a solid choice if you want a good quality matcha and don’t mind it being paired with its somewhat artificial banana pudding companion.

A specialty coffee shop and roastery, Brew Story has mastered the perfect Banana Creme Matcha Latte. Photo by Kaitlyn Han / el Don

#1 – Brew Story

16889 Beach Blvd. Huntington Beach; @brewstory_

A specialty coffee shop and roastery, Brew Story has mastered the perfect Banana Creme Matcha Latte.

The banana creme is slightly thicker and pudding-like, but after stirring, it settles into more of a foam. The color of the foam is slightly golden and has real bits of banana in it. The matcha is a vibrant, bright green. The toffee bits give the latte a slightly peanutty flavor and sweetens the matcha.

As you take the first sip of this latte, the first thing you taste is real bananas! The matcha hits with a wave of grass and a slightly umami flavor; it’s a tad bitter, almost a roasted flavor that coats the tongue. Bite into a small triangular toffee bit, and the caramelized flavor enhances the banana and matcha flavors while allowing them to complement one another.

Close enough to smell the beach, you can pick up this latte for $6.75, which is cheaper than most of its competition. This latte is the best in terms of both quality and price.