Students adapt to relocation of classes following T Building closure

The district approved nearly $4 million for building repairs and accommodations for affected classes after the Technical Arts Building was abruptly closed due to structural damages on March 10.

The Rancho Santiago Community College District Board of Trustees voted March 24 to designate an estimated $2.5 million for alternate building leases and furniture and equipment replacements for relocated classes, while the remaining $1.2 million is mostly for initial repairs and testing of the T Building.

The relocated classes are primarily in the culinary and manufacturing technology programs, along with two engineering classes and six staff offices.

With a location change, some students have run into scheduling issues. “I work at the [SAC Cafe] in the afternoon, and I have to get right back there after this class,” said culinary major Justin Gonzalez.

Classes have continued despite the building’s closure. According to Santa Ana College Public Information Officer Ethereal Reyes, “Culinary classes are being conducted in kitchens at the Johnson Student Center, Centennial Education Center, and Valley High School. Some manufacturing technology classes have been moved to the Cesar Chavez Building, and an alternate site is being identified.”

“It sucks over here,” said culinary student Frank Cruz, talking about the kitchen at the Centennial Education Center. “It’s smaller, we have less access to equipment, and it takes more time to get here.”

Despite how abrupt the building’s closure was, Reyes said that no classes needed to be canceled. “The goal is to utilize alternative instructional locations. If sections are to be canceled, students would not have to pay for the canceled sections,” said Reyes.

Through all of the turmoil that the building’s closure has caused, one student did have a positive outlook on it all.

“Honestly, to me, you need to be able to adapt yourself in any place, and I think that makes you stronger even if something is bad,” said culinary student Jeysson Villa Rios.