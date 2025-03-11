Classes will be moved following the T Building’s evacuation

Officials closed one of the oldest buildings on campus Monday night due to major structural damage. Students and faculty were informed that the Technical Arts Building would be immediately evacuated, and classes held there would be moved to another location.

The Technical Arts Building, also known as the T Building, is located right across from the Johnson Student Center and next to the Main Campus Entrance construction site.

Officials are working on finding new locations to host classes.

“[Classes] that can’t be relocated will be conducted remotely, in the same manner that we did during the pandemic. The district facilities planning department is currently working to identify facilities for lease offsite in the surrounding area as well as bringing in portables to keep the classes going,” said Vice President of Administrative Services Bart Hoffman.

The building was being prepped for roof repairs when it was discovered that rainwater had been ponding on the roof and began to seep into the second floor, causing major structural damage.

“…There is damage to not only the concrete roof deck but also the existing structural beams below. We just completed a meeting with the structural engineer and architect team and have been advised to have an immediate emergency closure of the entire Building T,” stated Assistant Vice Chancellor Carri Matsumoto via email.

Administrators were advised to close the Technical Arts Building immediately with no occupants or visitors “until further notice.”

A further investigation of the T Building will be conducted to determine what repairs need to be made.

“Our faculty are resourceful and care for our students, and we’re going to overcome this situation and ensure our students receive the instruction they need to achieve their goals and objectives,” said Hoffman.