Severance season two answers all your questions from season one

Severance’s first season was shrouded in mystery. There were horrible workplace abuses and terrifying medical procedures only half explained. Season two takes things to a new level as the mysteries of the workplace come to light and different sides of the main characters are explored.

A company named Lumon developed a procedure called “severance”. When you become severed, your mind is separated into your work self, your “innie”, and your outside self, your “outie”, with each having no knowledge of what the other is doing.

While the first season centered around the dynamic between Mark S., played by Adam Scott, and his coworkers navigating their lives at work, season two brings more intrigue and intensity as the group becomes more and more disillusioned with Lumon.

While on a company retreat, Irving B., played by John Turturro, starts to suspect that his coworker Helly R., played by Britt Lower, isn’t the same person that she was before. Turturro’s expert portrayal of the madness his character is sucked into explores a much more angry and deranged version of him, as he goes to unbelievable lengths to prove his suspicions right.

The authority that Ms. Cobel, played by Patricia Arquette, held over the protagonists as their manager in season one was already terrifying to behold, and her season two performance left me scared of what she is capable of. The calculated menace she portrays, even while helping Mark S., adds tension, as you feel like she could snap at any moment.

Severance’s second season isn’t solely trying to shock, though. One of the more underrated side-plots is that of Zach Cherry’s character, Dylan G. While he may have contributed the least to the main plot, the relationship that we see him explore with his outie’s wife highlights a more emotional side of his character than his joking demeanor in the first season would suggest.

Season two massively upped the stakes and left me eagerly awaiting every single Friday to watch the new episodes as soon as possible. Mark’s eventual realization of what his work has been building up to, along with the audience, is a truly shocking discovery that the final episode uses to great effect, leaving the show on an even bigger cliffhanger than what the first season gave us.

The first season built up the story while season two realized the potential that season one showed and turned Severance into a true sensation. It’s a clear must-watch for 2025, and one of the best seasons of television that I have ever seen.