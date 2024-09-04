Dark
Dons football exhibition provides hope for upcoming season

The Dons walk out under the leadership of Geoff Jones for the first time. Photo By Brandon Rowley / el Don

The Santa Ana College football team, last year’s Southern California Bowl champions, reopened this season with an impressive exhibition game versus East Los Angeles College.

Now heading into their first season with head coach Geoff Jones after the passing of Coach Anthony White, the Dons are looking to start off on the right foot. 

“This was never the plan,” said Coach Jones, about stepping up to be head coach. “But, we have 100 kids who are dying to get in, get a scholarship, and move along, and everyone looked at me, so let’s do it.”

The highlight of this exhibition was the Dons’ stifling defense led by Coach James Guglielmana. Forcing three turnovers, they already appear to be in mid-season form.

This promising start may be due to the fact of their experienced defensive line.

“I have six returning starters which is unheard of normally,” said Coach Guglielmana. “You can only start four guys, so it’s a good problem to have.”

Defensive back Emari Hart made a standout play during the exhibition, getting an interception for one of the team’s three turnovers. 

“My old high school quarterback is on ELAC, so I came into this game locked in,” said Hart. “Coaches told me to stay over the top, and do my job, and that’s what I did. Just left with a pick.”

After a 9-2 season, the Dons look to continue their success from last year. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

The offensive side of the ball is being led by a core of sophomores: running backs Owen Smith and Will Saucedo, and wide receivers Malichi Pierce and James Farmer.

“They’re the face of the offense, and the noise of the team,” said Coach Jones.

READ MORE:  Visions of Aztlan, Chicano artists become the teachers

SAC will open the regular season on Sep. 7 at home, against its toughest opponent, Pasadena City College, the only team to beat the Dons last year.

“The sky’s the limit,” Coach Guglielmana remarked. “I think we can win the SoCal bowl once again and compete for a state title.” 

