September 24, 2024
Dons take down Vaqueros with late-game heroics

Sophomore linebacker Christain Gabb forcing a fumble late in the game. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

The Dons mounted a spirited comeback against the Vaqueros, winning 27-24, on Saturday night. 

The game was highlighted by a game-saving fumble return touchdown by Owen Tessch, giving Santa Ana the lead in the waning moments of the 4th quarter.

“I was blitzing the quarterback, he rolled out, and then [Christian Gabb] forced the fumble,” said Tesch. “I was lucky enough to be in the right place for the scoop and score.”

The game started off rocky for Santa Ana, when Glendale opened up with a 14-0 lead, stunning fans on the home side. 

However, Santa Ana would fight back, scoring 19 unanswered points over the 2nd and 3rd quarters, with two William Saucedo rushing touchdowns and two Aaron Hotchkiss field goals.

William Saucedo finding the gap in the defensive line. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

“We’ve overcome a lot,” said head coach Geoff Jones. “I mean, we have some really good players on the sideline, and guys just stepped up, especially the second half.”

One of the biggest missing pieces for Santa Ana was star wide receiver Malachi Pierce, who was out with a hamstring injury. 

Glendale would answer in the 4th quarter with a touchdown and a field goal of their own, giving them a 24-19 lead with less than eight minutes left in the game.

The Dons’ offense would sputter out forcing them to punt, giving the Vaqueros the ball right back late in the game. 

In this high-pressure situation is where the Dons rose to the occasion, forcing a fumble for the Tesch touchdown, and then grabbing an interception on the very next drive to close out the game. 

Owen Tesch, Mati Armstrong and Josef Oborny celebrating a fumble return touchdown. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

“Late in the game guys just stepped up when they were supposed to,” said defensive coach James Guglielmana. “I have an extreme amount of faith in these guys. I knew they would get done when it came down to it.”

As Santa Ana took the field after the victory, the fans and players chanted “Who’s House? Dons House!” In celebration of their first home win of the season.

“We try to get better every single day, win or lose,” said Coach Jones. “As coaches, our job is to make the structure and build the house, and [the players] make it a home. The Dons are definitely in the house.”

Santa Ana will go on a two-game road trip before returning home for a conference matchup against Victor Valley on Oct. 19.

