Offense struggles as Dons drop playoff series to Olympians

The Santa Ana Dons fell short in their first-round playoff matchup against the San Diego Mesa Olympians this weekend. In a best-of-three series at home, they lost 4-2 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday to end their season with a record of 25-17.

Game 1

In the opening game of the playoffs, Santa Ana put pressure on San Diego Mesa early, loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the first inning. Unfortunately, they were unable to capitalize on the opportunity, striking out three times in a row to end the inning.

This would become a common theme for the Dons, as they would leave eight runners on base in the first four innings and would leave 11 on base for the game.

“We didn’t play, we didn’t play championship baseball. There’s no doubt,” said Dons head coach Tom Nilles.

Freshman Josh Rodriguez ended the year with a 4.14 ERA. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

Despite their struggles at the plate, Dons pitcher Josh Rodriguez kept them in the game with a great performance on the mound. He allowed three runs in just under eight innings of work, throwing 106 pitches in his outing.

“He was unreal. I mean, the guy had a blister in the fourth inning and his finger was killing him,” said Coach Nilles. “Josh did everything you need to do to win a baseball game. He’s been doing that all year, he’s a special, special young man. So glad he’s a freshman.”

Santa Ana would put themselves on the board in the fifth inning with a double from Connor Dietsch, driving in Jack Mueller, and a sacrifice fly from Ken Tomitaka, driving in Mason Kelly.

Mason Kelly beats out the throw to home on a sacrifice fly. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

The game was tied at two until the eighth inning, when San Diego Mesa scored their third run against Rodriguez, as he was taken out of the game for relief pitcher Spencer Johnsen.

“I just threw the ball well and tried to give my team an opportunity to come through,” said Rodriguez. “Just putting the ball in play and just attacking them early.”

San Diego Mesa would strike again in the ninth inning, going up 4-2, and it would be enough to clinch the first game of the series despite a final effort by Santa Ana that would leave two runners on base to close the game.

“It was a tough loss, but we still have to get after it tomorrow,” said Mueller. “The pitching was good today, but we have to move on. We have to capitalize with runners in scoring position.”

Game 2

With a win-or-go-home situation in the second game of the series, the Dons quickly took the lead in the top of the first with a run from Mueller, his second of the series.

After 1.2 innings of relief work in the previous game, Johnsen would earn the start for the Dons, going 7.0 innings with seven strikeouts and 116 pitches.

Spencer Johnsen threw 141 pitches over the two games in the series. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

“Spencer has been one of our best guys all year,” said Coach Nilles. “He gave us every opportunity to win a game.”

San Diego Mesa would tie the game back up in the third, and it would remain 1-1 until the eighth inning. With a chance to take the lead, Santa Ana’s Nathaniel Williams stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded with two outs, but he was unable to take advantage, popping out to end the chance.

In the bottom of the inning, the Olympians singled as Johnson was taken out of the game to be replaced with Andrew Parker. After striking out is first batter, Parker allowed a home run to Nick Cook, a dagger in the heart of the Dons, ending their season in one swing.

“With the hand that we got dealt, they got nothing to hang their heads on about, they absolutely dominated as best as they could with all the injuries we had,” said Coach Nilles. “Wish I could have done more for them. Ultimately, it falls on me to try to coach them up a little bit better.”

Connor Dietsch closes out his four-year career at SAC with an All-OEC title. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

Despite the quick exit from the playoffs, the Dons had a great year with nine players earning All-Orange Empire Conference Honors, and a third-place finish in the OEC.