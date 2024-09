Complete guide to Fall 2024 Sports

With school coming back into session, our student-athletes will also return to their respective fields and courts over the coming months. Football, Wrestling, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, and Volleyball are all slated to play this fall semester, and here are their schedules in one easy place.

This schedule can be printed out and folded for convenience

Women’s Soccer Men’s Soccer Volleyball

8/30 WEST LA 2 PM 9/10 @LA VALLEY 3 PM 9/13 DESERT 2 PM 9/17 COMPTON 2 PM 9/24 LA HARBOR 2 PM 10/1 SANTIAGO CANYON 3 PM 10/4 @IRVINE VALLEY 3 PM 10/8 ORANGE COAST 3 PM 10/11 @GOLDEN WEST 1 PM 10/15 @FULLERTON 3 PM 10/18 SADDLEBACK 3 PM 10/22 CYPRESS 3 PM 10/25 @SANTIAGO CANYON 3 PM 10/29 IRVINE VALLEY 3 PM 11/1 @ORANGE COAST 3 PM 11/5 GOLDEN WEST 3 PM 11/8 FULLERTON 3 PM 11/12 @SADDLEBACK 3 PM 11/15 @CYPRESS 3 PM 8/27 LA MISSION 4 PM 8/30 DESERT 4 PM 9/3 CUYAMACA 4 PM 9/6 @CHAFFEY 4 PM 9/10 @LONG BEACH 4 PM 9/13 SAN BERNADINO 4 PM 9/20 @SAN DIEGO MESA 5 PM 10/1 @SANTIAGO CANYON 3 PM 10/4 IRVINE VALLEY 3 PM 10/8 @ORANGE COAST 3 PM 10/11 GOLDEN WEST 3 PM 10/15 FULLERTON 3 PM 10/18 @SADDLEBACK 3 PM 10/22 @CYPRESS 3 PM 10/25 SANTIAGO CANYON 3 PM 10/29 @IRVINE VALLEY 3 PM 11/1 ORANGE COAST 3 PM 11/5 @GOLDEN WEST 3 PM 11/8 @FULLERTON 6 PM 11/12 SADDLEBACK 3 PM 11/15 CYPRESS 3 PM 8/28 CERRITOS 6 PM 8/30 @SOUTHWESTERN 5 PM 9/4 PALOMAR 5 PM 9/6 @COPPER MOUNTAIN 1 PM 9/6 @COMPTON 4:30 PM 9/11 @RIO HONDO 5 PM 9/13 @LA MISSION 4 PM 9/13 @CHAFFEY 6 PM 9/16 SAN DIEGO CITY 5 PM 9/20 GOLDEN WEST 6 PM 9/25 @CYPRESS 6 PM 10/2 @SADDLEBACK 6 PM READ MORE: Dons unable to overcome own mistakes, lose to Chargers 10/4 @IRVINE VALLEY 6 PM 10/9 FULLERTON 6 PM 10/11 @ORANGE COAST 6 PM 10/16 SANTIAGO CANYON 10/18 RIVERSIDE 6 PM 10/23 @GOLDEN WEST 6 PM 10/25 CYPRESS 6 PM 11/1 SADDLEBACK 6 PM 11/6 IRVINE VALLEY 6 PM 11/8 @FULLERTON 6 PM 11/13 ORANGE COAST 6 PM 11/15 @SANTIAGO CANYON 6 PM 11/19 @RIVERSIDE 6 PM